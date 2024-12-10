Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: David Pinckney, Pia Prado

Sarah & Darah: Best Frenemies Forever by David Pinckney & Pia Prado

Sarah & Darah: Best Frenemies Forever graphic novel by David Pinckney and Pia Prado from Maverick/Mad Cave in March next year.

Article Summary Discover the thrilling YA graphic novel by David Pinckney & Pia Prado, releasing May 2025.

Follow Sarah & Darah's intense high school rivalry and the drama it sparks.

Explore themes of betrayal, redemption, and the transformative power of trust.

Editor Marla Eizik praises the relatable characters and engaging storyline.

Mad Cave Studios/Maverick has announced, for May 2025, the YA original graphic novel Sarah and Darah: Best Frenemies Forever by David Pinckney and Pia Prado.

"Scandals and heartache are coming to the prestigious PLACESIDE HIGH where only the best of the best attend. As senior year is about to start and the graduates embark on their futures, with some attending college and others focusing on burgeoning careers, Darah has returned for senior year and will start a war against her rival, her former best friend, Sarah. Tempers flare and the truth is revealed in this compelling high school drama. "At age 12, Darah, the exiled daughter of Thomas Benson, the butler of The Havenmeyers, returns after five years to seek revenge on Sarah Havenmeyer, the girl who "destroyed" her life. It was Sarah's misinformation that made her parents exile Darah to Alaska where she had no life whatsoever. Now, Darah has returned, and the school has erupted in a frenzy–isn't Darah The Placeside Pyro? Why has she returned? Sarah won't let anyone get between her and her esteemed social standing. But as it turns out, Darah won't back down from a fight, and she is ready to destroy Sarah by knocking her off her social pedestal…and telling everyone the truth.

"Sarah and Darah was a challenge to put together," David Pinckney said. "We wanted to tell a story with relatable themes that don't get touched on often in all-ages media and present them in a unique way that was engaging and accessible. Working closely with the editors to shape how we wanted to deliver these messages and coupled with art and letters that compliment the story beautifully, I think we made something that will truly resonate positively with readers."

Marla Eizik, the book's editor at Maverick, said, "I think a lot of readers will see themselves in these characters. I know I was certainly brought back to high school while reading this story! Sarah and Darah have a complicated friendship, but what I like about them both is that while they might get distracted by high school rivalries and class differences, they always return to trusting their own instincts and points-of-view, instead of following the crowd. That's a lesson I'm excited for young readers to take with them after reading this beautiful book."

"Sarah and Darah delivers a high-stakes drama that goes beyond the usual high school rivalries, diving deep into themes of betrayal, redemption, and the transformative power of trust. This title captures those intense core moments and emotions that aren't always highlighted but are a huge part of coming of age, exploring the complexities of forgiveness and the courage it takes to rebuild fractured relationships. We're thrilled to bring this story to life, knowing it will leave a lasting impression on readers," said Allison Pond, Mad Cave Studios Director of Marketing.

"Working on "Sarah & Darah" was a delightful experience for me," said illustrator Pia Prado. "I love drama-centered storylines, and what I really liked about this story, in particular, is that the conflict between the characters has many dimensions. It's not only about friends having disagreements but also about family dynamics, socioeconomic issues, and more. I also love the story's comedic timing! It's so fun. I'm grateful I could draw this story with such great characters and a surprising plot line."

