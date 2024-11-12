Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: grim, thought bubble

Sarah Jones Makes It Grim At Thought Bubble For A Second Time

Sarah Jones makes it Grim at Thought Bubble for a second time, as Grim Vol 2 debuts this coming weekend... but aklso on Webtoon.

Two years ago, comic book creator Sarah Jones brought her new comic Grim to Thought Bubble in Harrogate. As she said, "it's a series about a lonely, overworked Grim Reaper who for hundreds of years has just had a talking crow for company. On his rounds, he saves a mysterious girl, Arella, from a fire to be his assistant. But there's more to Grim, Arella and Crow than meets the eye. This is mostly a mystery story with some wholesome themes around healing from self-hatred and finding value in yourself." I thought it was quite wonderful, and it seems so did a bunch of other people.

This year, Jones is bringing the second volume of Grim, making its debut at this weekend's Thought Bubble in Harrogate. And its already on Webtoon… here's a look what's inside the pages. "Grim leads a lonely life as the God of Death, with just a talking crow for company. But everything changes when he saves a mysterious girl from a fire. Updates on Mondays!"

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007, in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to the nearby Harrogate. The convention begins on Saturday the 16th of November until Sunday the 17th. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!

