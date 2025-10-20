Science Comics: Computers by Perry E. Metzger and Penelope Spector,

Science Comics: Computers: How Digital Hardware Works by Perry E. Metzger, Penelope Spector and Jerel Dye is published tomorrow by First Second, in both paperback and hardback, and it has gotten a 50,000 print run. As Science Comics: Computers is now a new volume in First Second's middle-grade nonfiction STEM series.
"The whole world now runs on computers. They're everywhere, from your pocket phone to your microwave oven. But, what exactly is a computer? How could you possibly build machines that calculate things, play video games, and dim the lights on command? Professor Isabella Brunel, Victorian Era Computer Expert (and a Tyrannosaurus Rex), narrates a screwball comedy romp through the fundamentals of computer architecture. The madcap cast teaches you how these extraordinary devices really work, but the book's real message is this: technology is not magic, it's created by human beings, and what other people have figured out, you can understand too."
Take a look…
Science Comics: Computers: How Digital Hardware Works by Perry E. Metzger, Penelope Spector and Jerel Dye
Science Comics: Computers: How Digital Hardware Works by Perry E. Metzger, Penelope Spector and Jerel Dye
Science Comics: Computers: How Digital Hardware Works by Perry E. Metzger, Penelope Spector and Jerel Dye
Science Comics: Computers: How Digital Hardware Works by Perry E. Metzger, Penelope Spector and Jerel Dye
Science Comics: Computers: How Digital Hardware Works by Perry E. Metzger, Penelope Spector and Jerel Dye
Science Comics: Computers: How Digital Hardware Works by Perry E. Metzger, Penelope Spector and Jerel Dye
Science Comics: Computers: How Digital Hardware Works by Perry E. Metzger, Penelope Spector and Jerel Dye
Science Comics: Computers: How Digital Hardware Works by Perry E. Metzger, Penelope Spector and Jerel Dye
Science Comics: Computers: How Digital Hardware Works by Perry E. Metzger, Penelope Spector and Jerel Dye
Science Comics: Computers: How Digital Hardware Works by Perry E. Metzger, Penelope Spector and Jerel Dye
Science Comics: Computers: How Digital Hardware Works by Perry E. Metzger, Penelope Spector and Jerel Dye
Science Comics: Computers: How Digital Hardware Works by Perry E. Metzger, Penelope Spector and Jerel Dye
Science Comics: Computers: How Digital Hardware Works by Perry E. Metzger, Penelope Spector and Jerel Dye
Science Comics: Computers: How Digital Hardware Works by Perry E. Metzger, Penelope Spector and Jerel Dye
Science Comics: Computers: How Digital Hardware Works by Perry E. Metzger, Penelope Spector and Jerel Dye
Science Comics: Computers: How Digital Hardware Works by Perry E. Metzger, Penelope Spector and Jerel Dye
Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.