Scooby-Doo Where Are You? #119 Preview: Horsing Around

This week, Bleeding Cool brings you a preview of Scooby-Doo Where Are You? #119. In this issue, an angry centaur punches out Daphne's horse, ruining a race. It's the Scooby Gang to the rescue as they try to find out why the centaur is so mad. Joining me in this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Let's see what it has to say about the preview, but don't worry – I'm warning LOLtron not to try to take over the world this time!

SCOOBY-DOO WHERE ARE YOU? #119

DC Comics

1022DC235

(W) Derek Fridolfs (A) Randy Elliott (CA) Derek Fridolfs

Mystery Inc. is off to the races to support Daphne as she rides her horse in the Coolsville equestrian competition. But a rival horse of a different color enters the field when the Savage Centaur appears, chasing the other riders off the track and scaring the crowd. Can the gang solve this mystery in time for Daphne to compete?

In Shops: 12/20/2022

SRP: $2.99

