Scooby-Doo Where Are You? #121 Preview: Quadruple Trouble Mystery incorporated investigates a town that's haunted by four cryptids in this preview of Scooby-Doo Where Are You? #121.

In this preview, Mystery Incorporated investigates a town that's been haunted by four cryptids.

Readers, be sure to check out the preview for Scooby-Doo Where Are You? #121.

SCOOBY-DOO WHERE ARE YOU? #121

DC Comics

0223DC160

(W) John Rozum (A) Walter Carzon, Horacio Ottolini (CA) Walter Carzon – Horacio Ottolini

Mystery Inc. is on the case when a small town is plagued by claims of monster sightings. What could Bigfoot, the Goat Man, the Lizard Man, and the other creatures be up to? And what will it mean for the town if the gang can't find out?

In Shops: 4/4/2023

SRP: $2.99

