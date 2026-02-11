Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom | Tagged: crossover, Superman/Spider-Man

SCOOP: 15 Superman/Spider-Man #1 Exclusive Retailer Variants From DC

Superman/Spider-Man #1 Exclusive Variants to the first 15 comic shops who want them, from Kaare Andrews, Frank Quitely and Bill Sienkiewicz.

Bleeding Cool has had a look at DC Comics' plans for the Superman/Spider-Man #1 Retailer Variant Cover Program Details, and a number of examples of the artwork that will be available exclusively to certain retailers – if they commit to ordering thousands of copies. And only fifteen retailers will be accepted. Will it be your store? Retailers must be eligible for Lunar Distribution's variant programmes and be in good standing with Lunar, Diamond UK, and/or Universal Distribution. Here are the eleven currently done of the fifteen that will be available.

Here's the full list

Kaare Andrews – Superman/Spider-Man

Terry Dodson – Lois Lane/Mary Jane

Kyuyong Eom – Superwoman (Lois Lane)/Jackpot (Mary Jane)

John Giang – Superman/Spider-Man

Tyler Kirkham – Doomsday/Venom

Jeehyung Lee – Superman/Venom (Mary Jane)

Alexander Lozano – Superman/Spider-Man

Belén Ortega – Power Girl/Punisher

Gerald Parel – Supergirl/Spider-Gwen

Lucio Parillo – Superman/Venom

Yasmine Putri – Luthor/Venom

Frank Quitely – Superman/Spider-Man

Bill Sienkiewicz – Superman/Spider-Man

Nathan Szerdy – Supergirl/Black Cat

Philip Tan – Supergirl/Spider-Woman (Julia Carpenter)

By providing a retailer with "exclusive" variant cover art, DC Comics agrees not to provide the exact same art to any other retailer for use on a retailer variant cover. However, DC reserves the right to use the applicable art in any other manner, including, without limitation, on merchandise, in prints, and in its own publications as supplementary content. Furthermore, DC may provide other retailers with variations of such art for use on variant covers, including differently coloured or black-and-white versions of the art or art with different backgrounds.

