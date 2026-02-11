SCOOP: 15 Superman/Spider-Man #1 Exclusive Retailer Variants From DC

Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom | Tagged: ,

Bleeding Cool has had a look at DC Comics' plans for the Superman/Spider-Man #1 Retailer Variant Cover Program Details, and a number of examples of the artwork that will be available exclusively to certain retailers – if they commit to ordering thousands of copies. And only fifteen retailers will be accepted. Will it be your store? Retailers must be eligible for Lunar Distribution's variant programmes and be in good standing with Lunar, Diamond UK, and/or Universal Distribution. Here are the eleven currently done of the fifteen that will be available.

Frank Quitely – Superman/Spider-Man
Frank QuitelySuperman/Spider-Man retailer exclusive variant cover
Bill Sienkiewicz – Superman/Spider-Man
Bill SienkiewiczSuperman/Spider-Man retailer exclusive variant cover
Yasmine Putri – Luthor/Venom
Yasmine Putri – Luthor/Venom retailer exclusive variant cover
Nathan Szerdy – Supergirl/Black Cat retailer exclusive variant cover
Lucio Parillo – Superman/Venom
Lucio Parillo – Superman/Venom retailer exclusive variant cover
Gerald Parel – Supergirl/Spider-Gwen
Gerald Parel – Supergirl/Spider-Gwen retailer exclusive variant cover
Belén Ortega – Power Girl/Punisher
Belén Ortega – Power Girl/Punisher retailer exclusive variant cover
Alexander Lozano – Superman/Spider-Man
Alexander Lozano – Superman/Spider-Man retailer exclusive variant cover
Terry Dodson – Lois Lane/Mary Jane
Terry Dodson – Lois Lane/Mary Jane retailer exclusive variant cover
Kaare Andrews – Superman/Spider-Man
Kaare Andrews – Superman/Spider-Man retailer exclusive variant cover
John Giang – Superman/Spider-Man
John Giang – Superman/Spider-Man retailer exclusive variant cover

Here's the full list

  • Kaare Andrews – Superman/Spider-Man
  • Terry Dodson – Lois Lane/Mary Jane
  • Kyuyong Eom – Superwoman (Lois Lane)/Jackpot (Mary Jane)
  • John Giang – Superman/Spider-Man
  • Tyler Kirkham – Doomsday/Venom
  • Jeehyung Lee – Superman/Venom (Mary Jane)
  • Alexander Lozano – Superman/Spider-Man
  • Belén Ortega – Power Girl/Punisher
  • Gerald Parel – Supergirl/Spider-Gwen
  • Lucio Parillo – Superman/Venom
  • Yasmine Putri – Luthor/Venom
  • Frank Quitely – Superman/Spider-Man
  • Bill Sienkiewicz – Superman/Spider-Man
  • Nathan Szerdy – Supergirl/Black Cat
  • Philip Tan – Supergirl/Spider-Woman (Julia Carpenter)

By providing a retailer with "exclusive" variant cover art, DC Comics agrees not to provide the exact same art to any other retailer for use on a retailer variant cover. However, DC reserves the right to use the applicable art in any other manner, including, without limitation, on merchandise, in prints, and in its own publications as supplementary content. Furthermore, DC may provide other retailers with variations of such art for use on variant covers, including differently coloured or black-and-white versions of the art or art with different backgrounds.

 

