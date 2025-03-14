Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: power rangers, VR Troopers

SCOOP: Boom Studios Launch New VR Troopers Series by Mairghread Scott

SCOOP: Boom Studios launch a new VR Troopers comic book series written by Mairghread Scott, out in June 2025

Article Summary Boom Studios launches VR Troopers comic series by Mairghread Scott in June 2025.

Power Rangers/VR Troopers one-shot to debut for Free Comic Book Day in May 2025.

VR Troopers reboot connects to original series from 1994-1996, now under Hasbro.

Mairghread Scott adds VR Troopers to her diverse writing portfolio.

Coming out of the London Book Fair, I get the news that Boom Studios, publishers of the Power Rangers series, are to launch a new VR Troopers comic book series in June written by Mairghread Scott.

The VR Troopers have already popped up in the Power Rangers series, and in May, Boom Studios are launching a Power Rangers/VR Troopers one-shot for Free Comic Book Day by Melissa Flores, Trish Forstner and an unnamed creative team. Might one of them be Mairghread Scott?

VR Troopers #1 will be published by Boom Studios, on the 25th of June, 2025. VR Troopers was the first official "sister" TV series to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, another Americanization of three different Japanese TV series that ran from 1994 to 1996. The show was cancelled after two seasons as the available Japanese footage was quickly exhausted. In 2018, the rights were transferred to Hasbro as part of the acquisition of the Power Rangers brand.

Mairghread Scott is an executive producer/showrunner and an animation and comic book writer. She got her writing start on Transformers: Prime and her animated work includes Dragon Age: Absolution, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, and Star Wars: Resistance. Her comics work ranges from Batgirl to Transformers and several original titles. Her latest graphic novel series is a trilogy titled Sea Serpent's Heir, drawn by Pablo Tunica and published by Skybound Comet, with Book Three, Queen of Mercy, out now.

Boom! Studios is a graphic novel publishing subsidiary of Penguin Random House since September 2024. The publisher was founded by Ross Richie and Andrew Cosby in 2005. Boom Studios acquired the license for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in June 2015 and released a monthly comic starting in January 2016.

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT POWER RANGERS VR TROOPERS (Net)

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC240002

(W) Melissa Flores, TBA (A) Trish Forstner (A/CA) TBA

This is the moment you've been waiting for! After 30 years, the VR TROOPERS are back, blasting into comic shops around the country on Free Comic Book Day 2025!

After making their long-awaited return in the pages of Power Rangers Prime, this issue will give fans a sneak peek at a new era of virtual reality powered action…alongside a special flipbook calling back to the original 1995 comics! Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!