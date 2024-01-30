Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: 2099, miguel o'hara

SCOOP: Marvel To Launch "2099" In The Summer Of 2024

Tomorrow sees the publication of the final fifth issue of the weekly mini-series from Marvel Comics, Miguel O'Hara: Spider-Man 2099.

Tomorrow sees the publication of the final fifth issue of the weekly mini-series Miguel O'Hara: Spider-Man 2099. As originally created by Peter David and Rick Leonardi and given a starring role in the movie Spider-Man: Into The Multiverse. So what of Spider-Man 2099 after this final issue? Well, first of all, Marvel Comics promises that Spider-Man 2099 will return…

And then something wider for the entire 2099 universe which, on original publication, included Punisher 2099, Hulk 2099, X-Men 2099, Doom 2099 and more…

2099, from Marvel Comics, this coming summer. Who, what and how, that is yet to come.

Marvel 2099 comic books were first published in 1992 as a possible future of the Marvel Universe, Originally announced by Stan Lee as a series entitled The Marvel World of Tomorrow, developed by Lee and John Byrne, then as a line named Marvel 2093, John Byrne stepped away over creative differences, and took his ideas to the Next Men universe as 2112, from Dark Horse Comics. Doom 2099, Punisher 2099, and Spider-Man 2099 were joined by original character Ravage 2099 created by Stan Lee, and Paul Ryan. The line expanded to include 2099 Unlimited, Fantastic Four 2099, Ghost Rider 2099, Hulk 2099, X-Men 2099, and X-Nation 2099. The line declined with the nineties bust and eventually all titles were cancelled, though they have returned sporadicaly since. Spider-Man 2009 became part of the Spider-Verse and X-Men 2099 time travelled to join the island of Krakoa in the present day.

So… what's next at Marvel Comics for 2099?

MIGUEL OHARA SPIDER-MAN 2099 #5

MARVEL COMICS

NOV230504

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Stefano Raffaele (CA) Nick Bradshaw

BEWARE – REBIRTH OF THE MAN-THING!

• SPIDER-MAN must find a way to save the lives (and data) of the people of NUEVA YORK from the touch of MAN-THING 2099!

• What does this new shambling monstrosity mean for the future of Nueva York?

• Also featuring the return of THE SPECIALIST! RATED T+In Shops: Jan 31, 2024 SRP: $3.99

