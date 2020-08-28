Scott Snyder and Tony S Daniel's Nocternal Changes Name to Nocterra

Nocternal, the new comic book by Scott Snyder and Tony S Daniel, launched last week on Kickstarter. And has already notched $137,577 pledges against a $40,000 goal. But already it is having a namechange.

NOCTERNAL will now be known as FOUR JOKERS. — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) August 27, 2020

No, Scott, not that one. Instead, Nocternal will now be known as Nocterra. The previous merging of Nocturnal and Eternal seems to have caused some issues with some people. Last night Scott Snyder was still referring to the project by that name.

New pages from NOCTERNAL revealed at @screenrant! https://t.co/oPe6YQkeUh — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) August 27, 2020

But then minutes later, something changed. He told io9, "Sometimes you know a title right away, like I did with American Vampire. Sometimes it's a journey and that's the case here. It's come to our attention that other creators had story titles that were too similar to Nocternal. Even though the subject matter and spelling were different, we're changing the name of our series, both out of respect to the other creators and to not cause confusion for fans. The series will be called Nocterra, and we can't wait to share it with you." The Kickstarter campaign also reflected the change.

What could it have been? Prime suspect is The Nocturnals, a comic book created by Dan Brereton which debuted as a six-part limited series in 1994–1995 under Malibu Comics. It follows the supernatural exploits of Doc Horror and his daughter Eve in Pacific City, a fictional California town which seems to have more than its fair share of paranormal activity. Nocturnal Knight is a comic series from 540 Comics, created by Jeffrey A Goodrum and Omar Rios. Nocturna is a Batman villain created by Doug Moench and Gene Colan who recently appeared in Batwoman. Nocturne is a Marvel character is depicted as a member of the reality-hopping Exiles and formerly associated with New Excalibur, a daughter of Nightcrawler and Scarlet Witch. There's the Nocturnals comic on Webtoon. And Nocturne was a modernist revival of the Night Raven character by Dan Abnett, Joe Fonteriz and John Stokes. Any more for any more? Here's a few art pages from a few previews mentioned here…