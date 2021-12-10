Scott Snyder's ComiXology Comics Printed Singley as Well as TPB or HC

Last night (or this morning from my perspective) Kids Love Chains, the Substack of Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, held a video conflab while Ryan Stegman drew Batman, with Scott Snyder, Fletcher Chu Fong, and Chip Zdarsky popping by. Cards on the table, I ended up there too.

We knew that Scott Snyder's ComiXology Originals titles will be published in print by Dark Horse Comics. At San Diego Comic-Con, Chip Mosher of ComiXology talked about how, when pitching the books to Mike Richardson, he enthusiastically wanted all of the ComiXology Originals titles, and got them.

During the chat, Scoytt Snyder said that he thought it was announced today that when Dark Horse do put his books into print, unlike other ComiXology Originals titles published by Dark Horse, the format was up for grabs. Rather than trade paperbacks collecting the digital arcs, they could be published as single issues in print in the summer as well, or instead. I couldn't find such an announcement, but I did find this interview with Con Skipper from four days ago in which he said;

I spoke to Will Dennis, who I worked with at Vertigo on American Vampire, who told me that comiXology was looking for creator-owned material and then I spoke to Chip Mosher about comiXology about their Originals and the deal that they just struck with Dark Horse Comics to put their digital comics into print, and that we had many options to put out the comics in all sorts of formats such as single issues, miniseries, etc. I deeply believe in trying new things and I saw it as a way to bridge the gap between digital and print. If you look at manga, they have been able to utilize browsing digitally which also results in print sales. With all of the concerns about paper supply, distribution, and speculators, comiXology allowed us to do both, at a price point for a month of digital access being relatively the same as one physical comic.

Might that count as an announcement? Either way, it may not have been what might have been expected. Look for them in the summer from Dark Horse Comics.