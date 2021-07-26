Scott Snyder Launches New Creator-Owned Line Through ComiXology

Whenever I chat with Scott Snyder, we end up talking around the appeal of creator-owned comics. And for a big Batman and Justice League writer, this is still a thing, with Undiscovered Country, Wytches, and Nocterra as recent successes. Last year Image Comics was meant to launch a series of creator-owned imprint, but the pandemic and issues with creators got in the way. But the concept has legs and IGN have just run the news that Snyder and his Best Jackett Press is making his comiXology Originals debut, with eight new comics drawn by Rafael Albuquerque, Greg Capullo, Francesco Francavilla, Jamal Igle, Jock, Tula Lotay, Francis Manapul, and Dan Panosian. And rather than Image Comics, the books launching in October, will go to print from Dark Horse, publishers of Hellboy and Black Hammer. Looks like Dark Horse is about to step up to Image, Boom, and Vault over this sort of thing.

BARNSTORMERS written by Scott Snyder with art by Tula Lotay and colors by Tula Lotay and Dee Cunniffe. "A high flying adventure romance set just after the First World War." – Tula also founded Thought Bubble, the show Snyder is coming over for in November – bringing a few other Best Jackett Press folk too.

THE BOOK OF EVIL written by Scott Snyder with illustrations by Jock. "A prose story about four young friends growing up in a strange, near future where over 90% of the population are born as psychopaths."

CANARY written by Scott Snyder with art and colors by Dan Panosian. "It's 1891 and a mine collapses into itself. Find out what the dark substance found 666 feet underground is in this horror Western!"

CLEAR written by Scott Snyder with art and colors by Francis Manapul. "A sci-fi mystery thrill-ride into a strange dystopian future, where a neurological internet connection is transforming reality."

DUCK AND COVER written by Scott Snyder with art by Rafael Albuquerque. "A manga-influenced teen adventure set in the strange post-apocalyptic America… of 1955. In conjunction with Albuquerque's Stout Club Entertainment."

DUDLEY DATSON AND THE FOREVER MACHINE written by Scott Snyder with art by Jamal Igle and Juan Castro and colors by Chris Sotomayor. "Teenager Dudley Datson finds himself the keeper of a device that opens up time and space. But when Dudley finds himself on an earth where dinosaurs rule, can he find his way back?"

NIGHT OF THE GHOUL written by Scott Snyder with art and colors by Francesco Francavilla. "A dazzling work of horror, intercutting between the present day narrative and the story of a lost horror film."

WE HAVE DEMONS written by Scott Snyder with art by Greg Capullo and Jonathan Glapion and colors by Dave McCaig. "The conflict between good and evil is about to come to a head when a teenage hero embarks on a journey that unveils a secret society, monsters, and mayhem."