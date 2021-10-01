Scott Snyder's #Scottober ComiXology Party at NYCC Next Week

British people will not be allowed to fly to the USA for New York Comic Con. Banned by Trump, Biden is only lifting the restriction in November. Which will be in time for San Diego Comic-Con but not New York. This is why I won't be attending Scott Snyder's Scottober party at NYCC, run by ComiXology, to launch his new digital-first comics out next month. And will be jealous of everyone else, like Heidi MacDonald who will be going. Scott won't even one able to go to Thought Bubble in November, as originally planned, and he won't be going to San Diego on Thanksgiving weekend because he likes his family, so I'll have another year without seeing his Rami-Maleky face.

"October has been deemed "Scottober" at ComiXology Originals," says Chip Mosher, ComiXology's Head of Content. "With the arrival of We Have Demons featuring widescreen action and the kinds of jaw-dropping storytelling twists that have made Snyder and Capullo the bestselling creator duo of the last 25 years, followed by Clear Snyder's first noir thriller and Manapul's first-ever creator-owned book, which is a dazzling, sci-fi thrill ride into a strange dystopian future, and in the lead up to the most terrifying night of the year, Snyder and Francavilla—two modern masters of horror—collaborate for the first time with Night of The Ghoul, a bold and bloody reimagining of monsters that celebrates classic creature features."

Yeah, yeah, yeah, but how many party invites are you giving out, Chip? And given the Brits and the Irish won't be there, can it really be called a party? You New Yorkers are just going to have to try extra hard not to let the side down. Maybe you can disgrace yourselves afterwards in front of the #Scottober billboards outside the Javits Center and the nearby 7 subway stop.

But away from the hedonistic antics of Friday, night, convention attendees can find comiXology located in Artist's Alley at Booth #H1B5 and art invited to take a Scottober themed selfie between 11am and 6pm daily. Giveaways include limited-edition enamel pins and exclusive We Have Demons posters (available while supplies last) which you can get signed by Snyder and Capullo, as well as live panel conversation moderated by Comic Beat's Heidi MacDonald

Friday, October 8th

4:30pm-6pm—Signing Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo at comiXology Booth #H1B5

Saturday, October 9th

3pm-4:30pm—Signing Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo at comiXology Booth #H1B5

5pm-6pm—ComiXology Originals Presents: CONversations with Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo in Room 1A21.

We Have Demons #1 written by Scott Snyder with art by co-creator Greg Capullo and Jonathan Glapion with colors by Dave McCaig and letters by Tom Napolitano. In practically every folklore throughout history, there's a struggle between angels and demons–beings of goodness and light and monstrous beings of darkness. But what if this struggle, this war for the soul of humanity, wasn't rooted in the mystical or supernatural, but in science? Lam was named after the first female angel, "Lamassu." Lam never really understood her father's devotion to their small-town Unitarian church. And when he dies under mysterious circumstances, she starts to question everything she thought she knew.Available October 5th.

Clear #1 by Scott Snyder with art by co-creator Francis Manapul and letters by Andworld Design. Welcome to the future, a world where people can connect to the internet neurologically and mediate the real world through the lenses of their eyes, transforming reality. Everything can be skinned to fit a preference from steampunk to old fashioned Hollywood glamour. If you can name it, you can live it. You choose how you see the world and no one else knows what you're seeing. San Francisco, private detective Sam Dunes is working a case when he's approached by his former police partner, who informs him of his ex-wife's alleged suicide. But nothing about this adds up. And when he receives a gift in the mail, Dunes finds himself pulled into a wild and twisting mystery that stretches from the city's deadly underworld to the even deadlier heights of the city's wealthy and powerful elite. Available October 12 th

Night of the Ghoul #1 written by Scott Snyder with art by co-creator Francesco Francavilla and letters by Andworld Design. It was said to be the greatest horror movie in cinematic history. Shot in 1936, "Night of the Ghoul" by writer/director T.F. Merritt was meant to sit beside "Frankenstein" and "Dracula" as an instant classic… But the legendary film never made it to the silver screen. Just before editing was finished, a mysterious studio fire destroyed the footage and killed the cast and crew during their celebratory wrap-party. Rumors of the doomed film's greatness persist to this day, but no footage from it was ever recovered…until now. Forest Inman is a horror film obsessive who digitizes old films for the famed Aurora movie studio. When he stumbles across a seemingly forgotten canister of footage, his discovery sends him on a dark odyssey to the California desert, where he's warned by a mysterious old man that the film's ghoul is far more than a work of fiction. Night of The Ghoul is a dazzling work of contemporary horror, intercutting between the present-day narrative and the story of the lost film (drawn by Francavilla in stunning black and white). Available October 19th