Scotty Got High On Shrooms? Star Trek #25 Spoilers…

Scotty Got High On Shrooms? Star Trek #25 Spoilers. as the comics tie in the mycelial network to fluidic space.

Article Summary Explore fluidic space's mushroom-like lifeforms in Star Trek #25.

See how the mycelial network ties Discovery to this new story.

Scotty's shrooms experience brings a fresh twist to Star Trek.

Will Sisko save reality from Lore's universe-ending plot?

The ongoing Star Trek comic book series published by IDW puts out its twenty-fifth issue today by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Liana Kangas, with a Star Trek team combined from across the franchises, and battling Lore who has shunted the team into fluidic space. And they are not getting out of there any time soon.

Introduced in Star Trek: Voyager, fluidic space is an extra-dimensional realm filled with a form of organic fluid rather than stars and planets, and the lifeform Species 8472, which went to war with the Borg. But it looks like they have picked up something else living in fluidic space now that is not Species 8472.

It's basically mushrooms. Tying fluidic space in with the mycelial network that enabled the spore drive in Star Trek Discovery to jump immense distances without all that messing around with warp drives. But Scotty, or Montgomery Scott, from Star Trek: The Original Series has his own personal revelation in relation to such substances.

Scotty was on the shrooms, folks. I suppose that is one way, in his mind at least, to change the laws of physics. But also,

