Scout Comics Launch Eight New Titles In August 2022 Solicits

Scout Comics continues to expand their line in their August 2022 solicits and solicitations, with launches for Eternus #1 by Don Handfield, Anastazja Davis, Karl Moline and Andy Owens, Life And Death Of The Brave Captain Suave #1 by Joseph Sieracki and Kelly Williams, Forever Forward #1 by Zack Kaplan and Arjuna Susini, Meta Metalinguistic Crimes Division #1 by Marcelo Sarava and Andre Freitas and Mr Easta #1 by Kit Wallis, Thud Double Vision Magazine #1 by Bryan Peabe Odiamar, Phantasmagoria #1 byEl Torres and Joe Bocardo, Shepherd: The Pit #1 by Andrea L. Molinari, Alexandria P. Molinari, Roberto X. Molinari and Ramiro Borrallo.

ETERNUS #1 CVR A ROB PRIOR

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Don Handfield, Anastazja Davis (A) Karl Moline, Andy Owens (CA) Rob Prior

From creators Andy Serkis and Andrew Levitas! 360 CE. The great god Zeus is long dead, brutally murdered in his own temple some thirty years prior. Heracles, Zeus's son and champion, spends his days drunk and depressed as the old gods struggle to stay alive after decades of Christian disruption. When Athena's Temple is sacked by a mysterious Centurion looking for a powerful relic that once belonged to Zeus, the old gods are convinced they have found Zeus's killer. Now the mighty Heracles must sober up long enough to keep the lone witness, a 9-year-old blind priestess, alive long enough to identify the killer and finally find justice for his dead father. The main cover features beautiful Rob Prior wraparound artwork!

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 5.99

LIFE AND DEATH OF THE BRAVE CAPTAIN SUAVE #1

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Joseph Sieracki (A) Kelly Williams

In this action-packed, debut issue, we are introduced to the madness and heroism that is Captain Suave! A champion beyond measure, Captain Suave's journey follows a modern-day retelling of Cervantes's classic, Don Quixote, only this hero is convinced that he is a Golden Age superhero. Ready yourself for an adventure that must be seen to be believed, as Captain Suave and his trusty sidekick, Champ, battle the imaginary forces of evil in Cleveland, Ohio!

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 4.99

FOREVER FORWARD #1 (OF 5) CVR A JACOB PHILLIPS

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Zack Kaplan (A) Arjuna Susini (CA) Jacob Phillips

Sci-fi writer Zack Kaplan and artist Arjuna Susini take you on a sci-fi adventure like no other, one that imagines time traveling through "the future" as an Odyssey-style mythic journey home. When brilliant young scientist Dr. Lewis Moody accidentally launches himself, his secret longtime crush and three best friends 33 years into the future with his unproven quantum time machine, they find a mysterious message from their future selves: "The Only Way Back Is Forward." Now, as they jump again and again through strange future times, will they one day find the technology to time-travel back, or are they doomed to hopelessly travel forward… forever?

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 4.99

META METALINGUISTIC CRIMES DIVISION #1 CVR A BRAO

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Marcelo Sarava (A) Andre Freitas (CA) Brao

Star comic writer Agatha finds her artist boyfriend murdered and believes that the comic book characters they created together are to blame! Her brother Alan, a wannabe novelist, arrives to offer Agatha support in her grief and accidentally finds himself drawn into an unfinished comic book page! Adding to the confusion, a police unit that specializes in "meta-crimes" arrives and starts investigating the case. Without doubt, things are about to get much worse for Alan and Agatha. Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! title followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 5.99

MR EASTA #1 CVR A WALLIS

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Kit Wallis (A / CA) Kit Wallis

The gloriously demented mind of Kit Wallis brings the galactic adventures of the third best assassin in the universe to Scout Comics! Incredible, kinetically charged artwork blasts the blood, mayhem and quirky humor directly through your brain like a high-caliber bullet. In this issue, it's Elvis night at an interstellar backwater bar, but with all due respect to the King, that doesn't stop Mr. Easta. With the help of Frank, his teleportation parasite, who can also transform into any handheld weapon imaginable, it's business as usual.

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 4.99

THUD DOUBLE VISION MAGAZINE #1

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Bryan Peabe Odiamar (A) Bryan Peabe Odiamar

Bo, a creative living in Oakcago, finds himself directionless and tired with his mundane existence. Yet, despite his dissatisfaction, the one happy constant in his life is a comic book character that he has created and drawn since he was a kid-but then a terrible accident changes everything. Meanwhile, a masked vigilante has appeared on the scene and is only starting to discover his capabilities. As this hulking hero begins his career, he must adjust to appearing and disappearing without warning in his new environment. Combining the original first issue of Thud with a new second issue!

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 9.99

PHANTASMAGORIA #1 CVR A BOCARDO

BLACK CARAVAN

(W) El Torres (A / CA) Joe Bocardo

In the Victorian London, an Intruder from the Outer has been summoned, leaving behind a series of gruesome killings. The mysterious Professor Hawke helps the possessed Jane Grantley to get rid of the creature. Hawke is an old, powerful wizard. But he's not the only wizard in London… and the others may not be on his side!

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 4.99

SHEPHERD THE PIT #1 CVR A FONTANILI

BLACK CARAVAN

(W) Andrea L. Molinari, Alexandria P. Molinari, Roberto X. Molinari (A) Ramiro Borrallo (CA) Marco Fontanili

Lexi and Nico Miller, the surviving children of The Shepherd, are visited by a spectral dog whose face is horribly disfigured. The siblings are shocked to learn that this phantom is the victim of a local dog-fighting ring. Yet, despite his own brutal death, the mournful dog's spirit is determined that his fellow animals be freed from the violence and brutality of The Pit that claimed his life. What follows is a desperate rescue attempt that pierces the very heart of darkness.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 4.99

AGENT OF WORLDE #2 (OF 4)

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Deniz Camp (CA) Jason Wordie (A / CA) Filya Bratukhin

When a mysterious object from beyond the stars lands on earth, WORLDE sends Agent Blank and fellow super-agent Ares Hill to recover it. But in their way: the XOO Star Children! Cybernetic penguins! LA traffic! And their own complicated past! Plus: The 73 Terrible Countenances!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BEYOND THE BEYOND #4 (OF 4)

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Christian Tropeano (A) Gian Fernando

In the final issue Nova is forced to go to Omni's headquarters on the Misty Planet in order to save Sirius. But Sirius has plans of his own, and he manages to forge his own escape before Nova is able to get to him. Now Nova and Alejandro are stuck facing the head of Omni, Sergey Page. Meanwhile Sirius is chased by Julian, a battle which ends in the demise of both Julian and Omni. Nova and Sirius are soon reunited, and together with Alejandro they now forge an unstoppable space explorer family.

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 5.99

BY THE HORNS DARK EARTH #4 (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Markisan Naso (A) Jason Muhr (CA) Steve Canon

"Some of us believe this world must be cleansed of filthy magic." The words that Owlslin Captain Shanora Zel spoke in the snow hills of Ataraxy still burn hot in her mind as she recovers from her brutal fight with Elodie and plots to avenge the Tiger Fang Enchantress, Feng Po.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 4.99

CITIES OF MAGICK #4

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Jakob Free, Will Tempest (A) Will Tempest

"The Vargus." Lev, Gregor, and a squad of Red Double X's take a road trip to Chicago. Their mission? Find the source of Isimar Rothchild's growing power. But Lev and the gang soon find out that they've bitten off more than they can chew.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 4.99

CODE 45 #2 (OF 5)

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Benjamin Hunting (A) joe Ng

Freshly-minted night shift driver Vanessa partners up with veteran Nikki, who refuses to discuss anything to do with the dragon threat-even after they share their first shocking "Code 45" experience together. Determined to dig into the mystery, Vanessa enlists the help of her DJ roommate Pierre-Yves, and discovers not only his surprising ties to the "scatter" crisis sweeping the tunnels, but also a link to a dark secret about her own family's past.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 4.99

IMPOSSIBLE JONES TP VOL 01 GRIN & GRITTY

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Karl Kesel (CA) Karl Kesel (A / CA) David Hahn

Full throttle thrills by Karl Kesel and David Hahn! A thief pretending to be a superhero? It's not impossible-it's Impossible Jones! Read the explosive origin of the impulsive IMP as she tries to convince citizens, cops, and fellow superheroes that she's New Hope City's newest and coolest super-powered protector! But she's also a damn good thief, and with her new powers, pilfering and purloining have never been easier! Added bonus: Cops don't shoot at her, are glad to tell her exactly what they're up to, and everyone's happy to show her their security systems. But it's a high-stakes, high-wire balancing act, and even shape-shifting superpowers can be stretched thin! Collects Impossible Jones #1-4.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 14.99

KINGJIRA LEGENDARY ED

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Marco Fontanili (A / CA) Marco Fontanili

Back in a king-sized Legendary Edition! Kingjira, the king of monsters, has escaped from his prison and he is causing panic in the city. The reason for his fury is simple: the King is hungry. And we all know what kings' food is, don't we? Simple: the pizza! "Kingjira: Hungry like a Monster" is a funny tribute to the Kaiju genre!

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 24.99

MEGA CENTURIONS #2 (OF 5)

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Jon Parrish (A) Dexter Wee

The Mega Centurions come face-to-face with the Grey Knight, a former henchman for Prince Venkor, a nemesis from their past, who brings a warning and makes a shocking request. Meanwhile, at the location of the final battle, another armored stranger arrives. Just what is he after?

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 4.99

TRISKELE #3

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Felipe Pan (A / CA) Monaramis

Alec takes his friends through the portal of yellow lights in order to learn more about what has happened to their village. What lies in store for them, however, is much more than the answers they naively seek.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BROKEN SOULS BALLAD #3 HELL IS FOR KIDS

BLACK CARAVAN

(W) Massimo Rosi, Ludovica Ceregatti (A / CA) Ludovica Ceregatti

Brother against brother. Sister helping sister. This is the situation inside and outside the St. Abigail institute. Meanwhile, pain, madness, and fear will push the boys to understand more and more-even if that revelation is horrible. They must learn the importance of being a true family and that only by helping themselves will they be able to stop their oppressors, and avenge themselves against those who have manipulated their lives.

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 4.99

PENTAGRAM OF HORROR #4 CVR A FONTANILI

BLACK CARAVAN

(W) Marco Fontanili, Marco Fontanili (A) Marco Fontanili

Pentagram of Horror is a new horror anthology with each issue being a standalone story. Every action has consequences, no matter whether you are on the side of wrong or right. Everyone, sooner or later, pays the price for their choices.

This is what the sheriff of a small and dusty town in the middle of the desert will discover. He is intent on hunting down a dangerous outlaw who, according to rumors, is in possession of special shamanistic abilities. He should have left well enough alone…

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 5.99

PLAYTHINGS #3

BLACK CARAVAN

(W) Jon Clark (A) Travis Williamson (CA) Jon Clark

Beware the Princess! She's hellbent on destroying Alison's world. First it was a toy clown, then a man in a baby mask, now a princess: how can all this be related? That's the riddle Alison must solve to get her daughter back – if she survives!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 4.99

VANITY #3 CVR A SCHMALKE

BLACK CARAVAN

(W) Jurii Kirnev (A) Natalia Tsarevnikova (CA) Joseph Schmalke

The third chapter depicts the legendary witch hunts that happened in 15th century Europe. Those burning stakes where innocent women were executed left a notable mark on Elizabeth Bathory, the Blood Countess' twisted mind. She sees what horrific crimes powerful people can perpetrate on their inferiors, and thus monstrous flames of ruthlessness are enkindled, sanctioned by her own noble authority.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 4.99

SABRETOOTH DAN VS THE MOON

SCOOT – LAUNCH

Sabretooth Dan returns in another family-friendly LAUNCH book. Launch Journeys are books created for all ages but meant to be shared with younger readers. In this adventure Dan is plagued by the prophecies written on the moon. He struggles through one nearly impossible task after the other in a wild adventure that sees the return of several characters from Dan Vs. Brunch! The list seems endless and as soon as one is completed, he is sent on the next quest! Exhausted, Dan devises a plan to thwart destiny, but will it work?

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 5.99