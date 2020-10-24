Scout Comics Launches Six New Comics in January, 2021 Three For $1.99

Scout Comics is launching six comic books in January 2021, three for $1.99 each, mostly beginning with the letter S. Those are Sengi And Tembo #1 by Guiseppe Falco, Loot #1 by Don Handfield, Richard Rayner and K. Lynn Smith and Soulstream #1 by Saida Woolf.

The other three are Shepard #1 by Andrea L. Molinari, Roberto X. Molinari, Luca Panciroli and Ryan Showers, Stake #1 by David A Byrne and Francesca Fantini, Sweet Downfall #1 by Stefano Cardoselli.

SENGI AND TEMBO #1

NOV201509

(W) Guiseppe Falco (A) Guiseppe Falco

Scoot! Imprint! The African savannah. Sengi, the little mouse, finds himself alone after the death of his mother and must learn to survive. Tembo, the old elephant, feels that his life is coming to an end. So he decides to leave his herd to try to reach the "Land without beginning," a mythical place accessible by a secret passage to the west. For a few days, this pragmatic mouse and even-tempered elephant will join paths. Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! title followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume.

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $1.99

SOULSTREAM #1

NOV201510

(W) Saida Woolf (A) Saida Woolf

Scoot! Imprint! Scout Comics is proud to introduce ultra-talented sixteen year-old comic creator Saida Woolf's new title Soul Stream! Marie and Markus discover an alternate dimension known as the Mirror World where their entire city has been destroyed and replaced by a volcanic wasteland. Marie is contacted by the Mage Goddess, who gives her a magical Ocean Bracelet that transforms Marie, allowing her to control water as the superhero Soulstream. Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume.

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $1.99

LOOT #1 (OF 6)

NOV201508 Don Handfield, Richard Rayner (A) K. Lynn Smith

(W) Don Handfield, Richard Rayner (A) K. Lynn Smith

Scoot! Imprint! Orphaned at birth, serial kleptomaniac Emily 'Doe' was lucky to be adopted by Viola Jackson, the cop who kept arresting her. Now grown-up (sort of), Emily D. Jackson works for her newly retired mom in loss prevention at a big box superstore by day and turns her passion for theft into part-time treasure hunting on the side. From the writers of History Channel's Knightfall Don Handfield and Richard Rayner.

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $1.99

SHEPARD #1

NOV201502

(W) Andrea L. Molinari, Roberto X. Molinari (A) Luca Panciroli, Ryan Showers

Black Caravan Imprint! After Professor Lawrence Miller's teenage son Val's tragic death, he cannot shake the sense that his son's soul is lost and wandering between heaven and earth. Grief-stricken, Lawrence has become convinced he can rescue his son, but at what cost? What lengths will Lawrence go to in this supernatural thriller? Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! title followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume.

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $3.99

STAKE #1

NOV201504

(W) David A Byrne (A) Francesca Fantini

Three years ago, Vampires announced their presence to the world in grand fashion; in one instant, Angel lost her two best friends and her existence changed forever. Now, as a member of the Vampire Bounty Hunter Union, and with the help of her ancient vampiric mentor Jessamy, she's out to track down the bloodthirsty monsters who destroyed her life. She is… Stake.

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SWEET DOWNFALL #1

NOV201506

(W) Stefano Cardoselli (A) Stefano Cardoselli

Jonny is an old-model crash test dummy who's been repurposed as a hitman for the Don Vito Coriaci of sprawling ocean bound city-state Santa Clara City. Jonny is loyal and follows orders to the T, until his latest mission when he's tasked with bringing in a mermaid, a delicacy with healing properties When Johnny falls in love with the mermaid and decides to save her, the chase is on! Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume.

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $3.99

NINJA NUNS BAD HABITS DIE HARD ONE SHOT CVR A COPLAND

NOV201499

(W) Kevin Cuffe, Bob Frantz, Chas! Pangburn (A) Various (CA) Jason Copland, Josh Jensen

Did you accidentally summon a vengeful demon from another dimension? Have you recently committed heresy and started a church rave? Did your neighbor gain powers from a noodle god? If you answered "yes" to one or more of these questions, then you need to pray for assistance from the Ninja Nuns! Rising from the pages of Metalshark Bro, these heavenly sisters star in an action-packed one-shot that hits harder than Sister Mary's ruler across your poorly-behaved knuckles!

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $4.99

NORTH BEND TP

NOV201501

(W) Ryan Ellsworth (A) Rob Carey (A/CA) Pablo De Bonis

In the not too distant future, the U.S. is at war – against Russia and its own people. The country is on the verge of economic collapse and political revolution. Desperate to regain control, the CIA recruits Seattle DEA Agent Brendan Kruge to test an experimental mind control drug on unwitting Americans. Compelled by his sense of duty to his country, Brendan struggles to keep his life from falling apart as he tries to reconcile his personal beliefs with the security of the nation. Collects issues #1-5.

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $19.99

YASMEEN #6 (OF 6)

NOV201507

(W) Saif A. Ahmed (A) Fabiana Mascolo

Past and present clash in the series finale as Yasmeen must find the courage to face her darkest memories during a police investigation into her history. Meanwhile, Wassan forces Khalid to listen as she tells him about what Yasmeen had been through in Iraq, prompting Khalid to reveal a dark part of Yasmeen's survival story.

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $3.99

CONCRETE JUNGLE #4

NOV201495

(W) Sheldon Allen (A) Karl Mostert

A rare moment of weakness leads Annie to seek salvation for a damaged youth. Meanwhile, Detective Jones finally confirms the location of the murderous mind hijacker, setting up a dangerous confrontation with the unexpected source of the telepathic mayhem. Trust us, you won't see the ending to this volume coming.

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $3.99

IT EATS WHAT FEEDS IT TP

NOV201496

(W) Max Hoven, Aaron Crow (A) Gabriel Lumazark

In this grimy horror romp, Francois, a stunning middle-aged woman, has developed a worsening affliction and seeks a young caretaker to upkeep her lavish creole mansion deep in the mystic bayou of Louisiana. Kenny, a teenage halfwit looking for a summer job, stumbles right to her doorstep. Free rent, free meals, high pay, easy work, and a provocative boss… what's there for Kenny to refuse? Well, there's the blood-covered kitchen spilling over with raw meat and the bolt-locked steel-plated attic door he's restricted access to.

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $9.99

MIDNIGHT SKY #7

NOV201497

(W) James Pruett (A) Scott Van Domelen

Aftering barely escaping with their lives from the Orlando theme park Camelot with the rescued "Salvation Children", Jennifer and her two children, Elita and Alejandro find themselves within eyesight of the end of their long, treacherous quest…Cape Canaveral. But in order to get there they must first survive the treacherous creatures that hide in the swampland between them and their final destination. MIDNIGHT SKY is Invasion of the Body Snatchers meets They Live. Featuring two covers by series artist Scott Van Domelen, including a special The Blob homage.

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $3.99