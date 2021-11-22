Scout Comics Launches Five New Comics In February 2022 Solicits

Scout Comics has four new comic book series launching in February 2022. Broken Eye #1 by Martin Etxeberria, Xabier Etxeberria, and Inaki Arenas, Playthings #1 by Jon Clark and Travis Williamson, Rad Wraith #1 by Tristan Gallagher and Christian DiBari and Shepherd The Valentine #1 by Andrea L. Molinari, Roberto X. Molinari, and Jaime Martinez Rodriguez. Horror, sci-fi, and fantasy from the grossest to the family-pleasing. Take a look at everything they have planned out from May 2021 and beyond in their new solicitations.

BROKEN EYE #1

SCOUT COMICS

DEC211810

(W) Martin Etxeberria, Xabier Etxeberria (A) Inaki Arenas (CA) Victor Santos

Liverpool in the early 70s. Seamus Young is a young orphan who works unloading garbage in the docks. But his situation will get worse unexpectedly, when he finds a cutaway hand floating in the river and he will be immersed in a criminal conspiracy involving the IRA. And all because of a secret: Seamus has a broken eye but with which he can see the past.

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

PLAYTHINGS #1

SCOUT COMICS

DEC211817

(W) Jon Clark (A) Travis Williamson (CA) Jon Clark

Black Caravan Imprint: Alison Hart wakes up inside a bright candy-colored room to discover that she's tied down with licorice, small toys around her move because they're alive, and her hands are no longer real. She struggles to piece together the surreal and horrific events that led her to this place and more importantly what has happened to her young daughter, Emma.

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RAD WRAITH #1 CVR A DIBARI

SCOUT COMICS

DEC211818

DEC211819 – RAD WRAITH #1 CVR B 10 COPY DIBARI UNLOCK – 3.99

(W) Tristan Gallagher (A) Christian DiBari (CA) Christian Dibari

Black Caravan Imprint: Rad Wraith is the story of a young skateboarder named Grom who falls victim to a prank-gone-wrong and dies at the bottom of a half-pipe. What his killers don't know is that this half-pipe was built on cursed land, and now that curse is coming for them! This February, it's time to skate…or die! Regular edition has a wraparound cover!

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SHEPHERD THE VALENTINE #1 (OF 3)

SCOUT COMICS

DEC211820

(W) Andrea L. Molinari, Roberto X. Molinari (A / CA) Jaime Martinez Rodriguez

Black Caravan Imprint: Like their father, Prof. Lawrence Miller (aka The Shepherd), Lexi and her little brother Nico are lightning rods for those in greatest need. One such person shows up at their door-a little girl named Violet, Vee for short. Vee has recently escaped the clutches of a vicious killer. Traumatized but angry, the girl explains that when she was taken, she was carrying a gift for her mother. In the chaos of her escape, it was left behind. Now, Vee wants it back. She's come to ask Lexi and Nico for help, for they are all in way over their heads.

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SOLTAIC ONE SMALL SPARK #1

SCOUT COMICS – SCOOT

DEC211825

(W) Christopher Williams (A) Christopher Williams

Scoot Imprint: Lexa is single mother and hero in hiding once known as Elysium. She and her daughter, Harper, are just trying to get by in a world where Extraordinaries have been outlawed and freelance heroes are forbidden. Their relationship drives the story as two generations of a family see two very different paths forward. Lexa has devoted her life to protecting her daughter, but Harper wants to protect the next generation of heroes. Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! title followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume.

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 1.99

STAKE TP VOL 01

SCOUT COMICS

DEC211821

(W) David A Byrne (A) Francesca Fantini

Black Caravan Imprint: Stake is a modern-day vampire tale that follows the exploits of a teenage vampire hunter who missed growing up when vampires stole her formative years. Now, with the help of her ancient vampire mentor, she hunts those same vampires while sharing her life on social media.

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 19.99

THIRD WAVE 99 #2 CVR A LOUIS XIII

SCOUT COMICS

DEC211822

(W) James Haick Iii (A) louis XIII

After the shocking revelation last issue, surf shop owner Rob Cutler looks to lower his profile while young Matt Hurley looks to control that temper of his. The Third Wave crew has welcomed a mysterious stranger into their lives. Is he a friend or foe?

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WE DONT KILL SPIDERS LEGENDARY ED #1

SCOUT COMICS

DEC211823

(W) Joseph Schmalke (A / CA) Joseph Schmalke

Black Caravan Imprint: In the early Viking Age, a faithless Norseman detective is summoned to a Scandinavian hamlet where a series of murders have occurred. Discovering the dark and bloody history of the village he investigates the local outcast, a necromantic witch who brings his atheistic values into question. Determined to prevent further homicides, the two band together to discover the identity of a serial killer.

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 19.99

WHITE ASH SEASON 2 #2

SCOUT COMICS

DEC211824

(W) Charlie Stickney (A) Conor Hughes

As Sheriff Gregson's investigation leads him to a suspect that's far more dangerous than he could possibly imagine, Katlyn makes a stunning discover of her own. Aleck and Lillian are forced to deal with the fallout of both revelations and life in White Ash will never be the same again. Featuring 28 pages of story!

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BY THE HORNS TP VOL 01 (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

DEC211811

(W) Markisan Naso (A / CA) Jason Muhr

Elodie hates unicorns. For nearly a year, she's dedicated her life to killing them all for trampling her husband. Exiled from her village home for selfishly neglecting her duties, Elodie and her companion, Sajen, search the continent of Solothus to exact bloody revenge. But to make unicorns extinct she'll need to fake an alliance with Zoso and Rigby, two of the very beasts she hates most, and battle four wind sorcerers who are extracting magic from all the mystical creatures on the continent. With the ability to rip off the unicorn horns and combine them to form wizard-slaying weapons, Elodie has a fighting chance. But will she decide to use those gifts to save magic in the world? Or destroy all the unicorns left alive?

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 19.99

FRANK AT HOME ON THE FARM TP NEW PTG

SCOUT COMICS

DEC211812

(W) Jordan Thomas (A) Clark Bint

Frank Cross returns from World War 1 badly damaged by his experiences and wanting nothing more than to settle back down with his family at their farm. However, upon arrival he discovers his family missing. Frank's search for answers only heightens his fear and anxiety as townspeople struggle to remember anything about his parents or brother and he's confronted with nothing but dead ends. All the while Frank's desperation grows he becomes more and more aware of the bizarre behavior of the farm's animals. Frank feels crazy just thinking it – but could they have something to do with his family's disappearance?

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 14.99

HEADLESS SEASON 2 #3 (OF 3)

SCOUT COMICS

DEC211813

(W) Alexander Banchitta (A) Robert Ahmad (CA) Mike Dubisch

Demons run wild in Salem causing Rick to end up in hell. When Chris learns of the tragic event that has befallen his brother, he has no choice but to work with his unholy rivals: Tom and Claw, to save Rick from a fate worse than death.

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

IMPOSSIBLE JONES #4 (OF 4)

SCOUT COMICS

DEC211814

(W) Karl Kesel (CA) Karl Kesel (A / CA) David Hahn

Fateful First Arc Climax! To save the man she loves, Impossible Jones is hopelessly outmatched against the super-strong east coast enforcer known as Homewrecker! To even the odds she'll need a miracle-or the enigmatic Even Steven! A full-throttle finish by Karl Kesel (King Shark, Harley Quinn) and David Hahn (Batman '66).

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LIFEFORMED TP

SCOUT COMICS

DEC211815

(W) Matt Mair Lowery (A) Cassie Anderson

The first full story arc of the NONSTOP hit series Lifeformed is collected in this trade paperback! Orphaned in the wake of an alien invasion, 11-year-old Cleo must leave behind the life she knew to fight for her own survival and the Earth's future. With the help of a rebel alien posing as her dad, Cleo learns how to survive and strike back against the invaders. Battling their way through the wreckage of the apocalypse, these two unlikely companions bond, ponder what it means to be human, and search for reasons to carry on.

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 19.99

NORTH BEND SEASON 2 #3

SCOUT COMICS

DEC211816

(W) Ryan Ellsworth (A / CA) Pablo De Bonis

Brendan uses members of a white supremacist gang to carry out an assassination mission. Sam lands himself back in the hospital after his condition worsens. And high-level members of the Crusaders arm themselves for retaliation.

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99