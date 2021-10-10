Scout Comics Launches Latinx Imprint Chispa With Acapulco #1 At NYCC

Scout Comics has partnered with Los Angeles-based independent production company Mucho Mas Media to launch a new LatinX comic book imprint for the publisher, Chispa Comics. It will be led by comics creators David Bowles of Clockwork Curandera, Hector Rodriguez III of El Peso Hero, and Javier Chapa of Blue Miracle, and aims to find diverse creators and curate stories that are culturally relevant across various mediums of entertainment.

Scout Comics' first title, Attack at Acapulco: A Black Demon Tale, has been launched and on sale at New York Comic Con this weekend, by Sebastian Martinez-Kadlecik (Eisner-nominated Quince) and Bruno Oliveira (Amazing Spider-Man, Deadpool). Rooted in the Mexican myth of the Black Demon, it tells a story of an ancient megalodon that lurks the seas, guarding nature at the behest of Tlaloc, the supreme Aztec god of rain, earthly fertility, and water, in the busiest week of the season when things on the Pacific coast of Mexico are not as they seem. A collector's edition of the first issue is at the Scout Comics booth at NYCC right now. It will be followed by more titles:

The Fantastic Flame, a new comic series written by Alex Segura (Archie Comics, Newsarama, Star Wars—Poe Dameron: Free Fall), Chantel Acevedo (The Distant Marvels) and drawn by Richard Ortiz (DC Bombshells, Southside Serpents).

Thanks! -Romina by Giulie Speziani and S.E. Case.

Dial "F" for Foodie limited series by Aaron Duran

Mashbone & Grifty by Oscar Garza and Rolando Esquivel

Chispa's own horror anthology, Catrina's Caravan, edited by David Bowles and Hector Rodriguez III.

"We're so grateful to be working with Scout and have always been huge fans of their mission, and are eager to help create and publish more comics that support and celebrate the voices and stories of the LatinX community," said Javier Chapa, the imprint's CEO. Scout's President, James Haick III, said of the partnership,"We here at Scout couldn't be more excited about partnering with the amazing team at Mucho Mas Media. We can't wait to share the exciting plans and titles we have coming out for Chispa. This is the beginning of something very special."