Superman and Krypto Make a Landing with New Hot Toys 1/6 Release

Get ready for some might new additions to your growing collection as Hot Toys has unveiled a new 1/6 scale Superman and Krypton set

The Superman figure features 30 points of articulation, a new body sculpt, and wired fabric cape for dynamic posing.

Krypto the Superdog joins Superman for the first time, faithfully capturing their bond in collectible form.

Includes multiple swappable hands, flight stand, and authentic likeness of David Corenswet as Superman.

It's a bird, it's a plane, no, it's Hot Toys and their newest 1/6 scale figure as Superman makes a landing. Coming to life from the upcoming film Superman from James Gunn, the Man of Steel is ready for a new adventure. This impressive 12.8" tall figure will have a brand new body, wired fabric cube, and 30 points of articulation. Their signature movable eyes are featured, as well as a skilled Krypto to tag along with your DC comics collection. I figure it faithfully captures the brand new Superman as seen in the 2025 reboot film, which will bring a new lighthearted style to the Man of Steel, as portrayed by David Corenswet.

Hot Toys was sure to capture his likeness faithfully here, and Supes only comes with Krypto and a variety of swappable hands. A fun Fortress of Solitude display base is also featured and will allow collectors to capture both Kryptonians in flying poses. It is always lovely to see these releases as they give DC Comics fans an even closer look at his new suit before the film arrives next week. Pre-orders for the 2025 Superman & Krypto 1/6 Scale Figure are already live for $285 and set for a December 2025 release date.

Superman and Krypto Arrive at Hot Toys with New 1/6 Figure Set

"Superman returns to the big screen and takes flight in the new DC Universe in James Gunn's highly anticipated 2025 reboot, promising a blend of action, heart, and heroism. Portrayed by David Corenswet, this new Superman focuses on finding balance between his Kryptonian origins and his life on Earth as Clark Kent, alongside the debut of his loyal companion, Krypto the Superdog."

"Hot Toys is honored to present the 1/6th scale Superman™ & Krypto™ Collectible Set, capturing the heartfelt bond between hero and canine. The Superman figure features a newly crafted head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and meticulously sculpted hair, faithfully capturing David Corenswet's likeness. Built on a newly developed muscular body with enhanced articulation, the figure allows for improved movement in both arms and legs, perfect for recreating flight poses and dynamic stances."

