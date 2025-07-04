Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World Of Warships | Tagged: World of Warships: Blitz, World of Warships: Legends

Two World of Warships Tiles Have Updates For July 2025

Two World of Warships games are getting major updates for July, adding new events and content, including holiday celebrations and Star Trek

Article Summary World of Warships: Legends adds a Star Trek crossover and new Independence Day events in July 2025.

Unlock Tier VIII Premium battleship Wisconsin and Legendary Puerto Rico in the Legends "Forward for Freedom" campaign.

World of Warships: Blitz introduces new French destroyers and the fast-paced Turbo Strike mode for mobile players.

Both games feature new content, events, skins, and quality-of-life updates for an enhanced naval warfare experience.

Wargaming has released updates this week for both World of Warships: Legends and World of Warships: Blitz, as they have content for the month of July. Blitz has added new ships into Early Access, as well as a new game mode called Turbo Strike, which you can read more about here and on their website. Meanwhile, Legends has finally added the Star Trek crossover, along with Independence Day celebrations and additional content, which you can get info on here, along with the patch notes.

World of Warships: Legends – July 2025

With American Independence Day approaching, plenty of patriotic additions are arriving to World of Warships: Legends. Kicking off the festivities is a brand-new campaign "Forward for Freedom" starting on June 30. Spanning five weeks and 120 milestones, this campaign offers U.S. Tier VIII Premium battleship Wisconsin as the grand prize for those with Admiralty backing. Throughout the campaign, players can also collect a special currency, Independium, which can be used to unlock Legendary Tier cruiser Puerto Rico, themed skins, and other in-game items.

Tier VI Premium battleship West Virginia '44 also sails into Legendary waters, and can be found in the Steel and Stars random bundle. Rounding out these all-American additions to the game, U.S. Legendary Tier battleship Louisiana makes waves in the Bureau, bringing impressive firepower and devastating airstrikes to those who complete this research project. Beyond these celebrations, a new permanent camouflage arrives for HMS Rodney. Based on Rodney's Admiralty Disruptive Pattern from the Second World War, the historical camouflage for this formidable British battleship will be available from June 30.

Star Trek returns to World of Warships: Legends, bringing the Tier VIII cruiser U.S.S Voyager to the game and a new Borg Queen's Diamond skin for Yamato. Joining World of Warships: Legends' lineup of out-of-this-world Commanders are four more iconic Star Trek characters – Riker, Janeway, Worf, and the Borg Queen. The new content can be found in the Store and in the new Replicator Crate II, alongside returning content from the previous collaboration wave. Players can access these Crates for free through the "Forward for Freedom", and through the "To the Delta Quadrant and Back" mission, and Commander Riker will be available through the new Number One Calendar and in the Store.

World of Warships: Blitz – July 2025

A new line of French Destroyers has dropped anchor in Early Access. Ready for fast-paced combat, players on mobile can take three new ships built for stealth and speed into combat: Tier V L'Adroit, Tier VII Hardi and Tier IX Orage. Equipped with brand new variable torpedoes, players can reap the rewards of close-quarters combat, dealing maximum damage at up to 6km distance, and up to 60% damage from 12km distance. Players can further prepare for dashing speed in "Turbo Strike", a new fast-paced game mode that puts a spin on the classic domination gameplay. With unique ship enhancements, power-ups, and unlimited respawns, the action doesn't stop until one team reigns supreme. Closing out these additions to World of Warships: Blitz, players can also enjoy UX improvements and other quality-of-life adjustments.

