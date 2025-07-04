Posted in: Games, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Zenless Zone Zero, ZZZ

Zenless Zone Zero Reveals Plans For Version 2.1

Zenless Zone Zero has a new update coming later this month, as two new agents and a new locartion arrive, along with other additions

Article Summary Zenless Zone Zero Version 2.1 launches soon, introducing the Spook Shack faction and summer-themed content.

Explore two new areas: Sailume Bay becomes the story hub, while Fantasy Resort offers summer activities galore.

Two new S-Rank agents, Ukinami Yuzuha and Alice Thymefield, join the roster with unique abilities and playstyles.

Enjoy aquatic quests, holiday outfits, a Bangboo Auto Battler—plus banner reruns for Miyabi and Yanagi.

HoYoverse has revealed new details for the next major update to Zenless Zone Zero, as Version 2.1 will be released in the next couple of weeks. Among the new additions for the game is the new Spook Shack faction, two new areas to explore in Sailume Bay and Fantasy Resort, and two new agents: Ukinami Yuzuha and Alice Thymefield. You'll come across new mysterious stories that have bee set among a number of new aquatic quests, and some holiday celebrations for the Summer. We have more details below as the update arrives on July 16, 2025.

Zenless Zone Zero – Version 2.1

In Version 2.1, Proxies can explore two exciting new additions: Sailume Bay and Fantasy Resort. Nestled beneath the cliffs of Failume Heights, Sailume Bay will become the central stage for Chapter 2's story. Here, Porcelumex will launch a comprehensive safety investigation to resolve conflicts stemming from the chaos caused by the Exaltists. The high-profile investigation team includes Alice Thymefield, descendant of the esteemed Thymefield family, who will later join the Spook Shack. Meanwhile, the summer story unfolds at Fantasy Resort, featuring sandy beaches, coconut trees swaying in the breeze, and a vibrant holiday atmosphere perfect for summer activities and mysterious stories.

Two remarkable allies from the Spook Shack will join the roster. Ukinami Yuzuha is a shrewd S-Rank Physical Support Agent who deploys her tanuki companion Kama to throw candy bombs at enemies, empowering on-field attackers to accumulate Anomaly Buildup more easily. Her signature Sweet Scare ability adapts to the active agent's attribute via Flavor Match, significantly boosting the Anomaly Buildup efficiency while simultaneously triggering Aftershock attacks. Alice Thymefield, the newest member of Spook Shack, is an S-Rank Physical Anomaly Agent. As a noble heiress, she utilizes her refined swordsmanship techniques to maneuver on the battlefield and accumulate Blade Etiquette. By consuming Blade Etiquette, Alice can unleash powerful strikes, amplifying Assault and Disorder damage. Meanwhile, Miss Esme, a graceful S-Rank Bangboo, soars alongside agents while generating beneficial effects that replenish Energy or HP. Additionally, the Void Hunter Miyabi (S-Rank Frost Anomaly) and Yanagi (S-Rank Electric Anomaly) will rerun on the Version 2.1 banners.

The once-pristine Fantasy Resort now stands as a fading paradise awaiting restoration, and Proxies will partner with the Spook Shack to revive the resort through a series of aquatic activities and attractions. Proxies can enjoy the thrills of surfing by navigating obstacles with power-ups, or board yachts and embark on exciting sea shooting challenges amidst scenic island tours. New fishing spots await our experienced anglers, featuring fresh new species and optimized interactions with reduced grinding for a more relaxed yet diverse gameplay. Besides the summer activities, stylish outfits that fit the summer vibes will be available for Yuzuha, Alice, and the protagonists. In addition, a new Bangboo Auto Battler event, "En-Nah" Chess Legend, will be introduced with a PVP mode, and the Simulated Battle Trial will be refreshed with a new scoring system that rewards combat technique mastery for challenging combat enthusiasts.

