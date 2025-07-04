Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Last Chance To Own Disney Lorcana The First Chapter is Here

We take a look at Ravensburgers ongoing sale, giving Disney Lorcana collectors the last chance to own The First Chapter before it vanishes

Article Summary Disney Lorcana The First Chapter and Rise of the Floodborn booster boxes are available for a limited time.

Chinese and Japanese Lorcana editions launch for North American and European fans through a special EQL sale.

Upcoming set rotation means this is the last chance to secure sealed First Chapter products for collections.

Sale ends July 7, with new Disney Lorcana sets like Reign of Jafar and Fable on the horizon in 2025.

Disney Lorcana fans have a new opportunity to revisit the earliest chapters of the Trading Card Game, as Ravensburger has announced a limited-time product launch through EQL. For the first time, players in North America and Europe can purchase Chinese and Japanese editions of The First Chapter and Rise of the Floodborn. This comes at a key moment for collectors and competitive players alike, as the release of Fabled in September 2025 will mark the rotation of the first four sets: The First Chapter, Rise of the Floodborn, Into the Inklands, and Ursula's Return out of competitive play. This makes the upcoming sale one of the last chances to secure sealed products from Lorcana's foundational sets.

The EQL product drop includes:

English First Chapter Booster Boxes – Limit 1 per person (12 cards per pack, 24 packs per box)

Chinese First Chapter & Floodborn Booster Boxes – Limit 2 per person (12 cards per pack, 10 packs per box)

Japanese First Chapter & Floodborn Booster Boxes – Limit 2 per person (6 cards per pack, 16 packs per box)

Collectors and fans of Disney Lorcana will find something truly special in the newly released Chinese and Japanese booster boxes. Opening these foreign-language editions offers not just a new way to experience the game but a deeper appreciation for its global reach and beautiful artwork. The artwork remains consistent across regions, but seeing familiar cards in a different language highlights the universal magic of Lorcana. Thanks to Ravensburger, we got our hands on some of these foreign sets, and while no Enchanteds were pulled, we did get to see that amazing artwork of The First Chapter once again. We did manage to pull some incredible cards too, like the Disney Lorcana Legendary Elsa – Spirit of Winter, and even pulled the Pawpcicle and Nick Wilde, which we revealed exclusively right here on Bleeding Cool.

It was a treat to open these packs once again, and the artwork is just remarkable, no matter what language the cards are in. It will be sad to see Disney Lorcana The First Chapter going away, it is part of the Trading Card Game life-cycle. However, it is exciting to see what Ravensburger has in the future with A Goofy Movie, Gargoyles, and even Darkwing Duck arriving in future sets. Sales are open right now and will close Monday, July 7, at 9 p.m. PST/CET. Winners will be notified beginning Thursday, July 10, with orders processing the following day, so try your luck before it is too late.

