Scout Comics Opens Bigger Headquarters In Florida This Weekend

Comic book publisher Scout Comics has just opened a newly expanded headquarters in Fort Myers, Florida, and will be hosting a signing this weekend to celebrate with Joseph Schmalke and Peter Goral of Phantom Starkiller, James Haick of Solar Flare, Richard Rivera of Stabbity Bunny, Piper Rudich, David Byrne, Karl Moline, Nate Johnson, Drew Ferguson, Andrea Lorenzo Molinari, Roberto Molinari, Richard Rivera and Lee Ferguson. The new headquarters is at Colonial Boulevard and the old one in Metro Parkway will be used for storage.

James Haick also president and marketing/sales director of Scout Comics, told local paper the Fort Meyer News Press that "we've expanded back office: More designers, more editors. I think there's a total of about 30 of us now (including the 12 employees)" and that "the comics' creators get a share of the profits after printing, production, and shipping expenses (usually split 50/50 with the company, although that varies, Haick says)."

Haick states that 2021 will see Scout Comics reach $1.7 million in revenue by the end of the year, up from $765,000 in 2020 and $375,000 in 2019, publishing 14 to 18 different titles a month, and have increased permanent staff from two last year to twelve this year. And using local printing company Direct Impressions and its subdivision Comic Impressions, which stayed open printing comics through shutdowns. And now have taken on over a hundred comic book publishers as a result.

What: Grand opening for Scout Comics' new headquarters

Where: Scout Comics, 10231 Metro Parkway, Suite 100, Fort Myers (just south of Colonial Boulevard)

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13-14

Admission: Free

I'll be at Thought Bubble in Harrogate this weekend, so anyone popping by the place, feel free to let Bleeding Cool know how it goes. And always remember to rummage around in the trash bins, you never know what scoops you may be able to pick up. As well as tetanus.