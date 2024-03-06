Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Element Media Group, scout comics

Scout Comics To Relaunch With Dark Harbor Comics And New Finance

Scout Comics to relaunch this summer with new Dark Harbor Comics imprint and new financing from Element Media Global.

Over the last week, I have been working on a long and comprehensive article looking at recently made public issue between Scout Comics and certain comic book creators, that I was hoping to publish today, but there are still plenty of Ts to cross and Is to dot. I did hear, in my discussions, that they were also planning to announce a new finance deal today, and that has just happened. Which is probably a terrible time, given the likely social media reaction, but it might actually help things. We will see.

Scout Comics & Entertainment was founded in 2015 and has published over 300 titles, including the likes of Stabbity Bunny, West Moon Chronicle, The Greylock, A Haunting On Mars, Beyond The Beyond, Black Cotton, Dustm Electric Black, Eternus, Henchgirl, Grit, Kill Switch, Headless, Kilchela, Midnight Western Theatre, Mitch, The Perhapanauts, Princess Revolution, The Recount, Rise, Sartorial Geek, Sidequest, Solar Flare, Smoketown,m Totality, Thud, Vanity, Wannabees, We Don't Kill Spiders, and many more, Though as a result of this last week, maybe a few less. The executive team for Scout are James Haick, President, Richard Rivera, Publisher, Brendan Deneen, Founder/CEO, and Lesa Miller, COO. All of whom I have been talking. All of whom I have been talking to a lot this week.

So, Scout Comics & Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will partner with Element Media Global, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Element Global, Inc. to expand further into the comic book, original graphic novel, gaming, and multimedia space. This new iteration of Scout will also include the launch of Dark Harbor Comics, a new horror/thriller imprint. Under this deal, Scout and Dark Harbor Comics will re-launch in Summer 2024 with a genre-spanning line of comics, including both previously- announced titles and several recently signed books as well.

Steve Gagnon, co-CEO of Element Media Global, Inc., said, "We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Scout to expand into the comics and graphic novel space. They have a proven track record of producing quality comic books while having an impressive ability to sell their IP into Hollywood, as well as proving themselves to be incredibly nimble in a rapidly evolving market across all of our media brands."

James Haick, President of Scout Comics, said, "The collaboration between Element and Scout is the beginning of something very special. Our shared visions and collaborative efforts are poised to help revolutionize the comic book industry. These initiatives will not only benefit our creators and employees, but comic fans in general. One of these initiatives is called SCOUT LAUNCH, which will bring new paying jobs to writers, artists, colorists, and more. We couldn't have arrived here without the hard work and dedication from our current back-office team, our amazing printer Comic Impressions, our Scout HQ employees, and of course our talented creators. With July on the horizon, we all look forward to building anticipation for the extraordinary developments ahead."

Richard Rivera, Publisher of Scout Comics, added, "I'm excited for the possibilities that will come from the re-launch this summer and confident that our amazing creators and important retail-partners, the local comic shops, will benefit from a streamlined, reliable publishing schedule. It will shake things up, but in a great way, and Scout is eager to get everyone on board with the new vision. The partnership with Element is going to be game changing."

Element Media Global. is involved in the development, and production of original films and television and states that it "centers its efforts on the expansion of streaming digital media that is changing the way individuals throughout the world consume content." And that by "leveraging proprietary technology, Element plans to deliver interactive content in a more efficient and concentrated platform, resulting in a truly unique new fully interactive consumer experience. Element has recruited senior executives from across multiple verticals, including top producers, writers, directors, development and distribution, technology executives and influencers. Element senior management team have combined this expertise with a portfolio of IP technology groups that can be integrated to deliver on Element's platform promise as well as across all platforms in the market."

Welcome to comic books, Element Media Group, I hope you survive the experience.

