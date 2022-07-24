Scout Publishes New Mike W. Barr Maze Agency With Silvano Beltramo

Scout Comics will be publishing a new The Maze Agency series written by Mike W. Barr, and now drawn by Silvano Beltramo. First published in 1988, the comic book focuses on private detectives Jennifer Mays and Gabriel Webb, a former CIA agent and a true-crime writer, respectively. Initially self-published, drawn by Alan Davis, it was picked up for a seven-issue series with art by Adam Hughes and Rick Magyar from Comico Comics for 7 issues in 1988. The title then moved to Innovation Comics for another 18 issues running until 1991. Caliber Comics then relaunched the title in 1997 as a three-issue miniseries, IDW Publishing printed another three-issue miniseries in 2005 as well as the first trade paperback, and there have been sporadic prose appearances as well. But now, for the first time in seventeen years, and thirty-five years after it was first created, Maze Agency is back. Oh and look, there's some PR and an image to go with it.

"I remember buying The Maze Agency #1 in 1988 when I was 16," remarked Scout Comics' CEO Brendan Deneen. "I instantly fell in love with the characters, the mysteries, and the entire world that Mike had created. I also read many, many other comics by Mike, and I particularly loved Camelot 3000. Working with him, especially on TMA, is a dream come true." "I'm delighted that The Maze Agency has again found a home at Scout Comics," says creator/writer Mike W. Barr. "Of all the features I've created, Maze is my favorite, and I hope that shows in the scripts. Silvano Beltramo loves the characters and has an ideal ability to draw the urban world in which Maze lives."

I am wondering if Maze Agency may be up for setting a record for the most number of publishers for any one property? I'll have to do a Groo comparison at some point, I guess.