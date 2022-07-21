SDCC Reveals Dark Crisis Is Actually Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths

Today's DC Dark Crisis panel at San Diego Comic-Con were first to get the news of the full true name of the 2022 event Dark Crisis as Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths. The series from writer Joshua Williamson and artist Daniel Sampere was revealed to be a direct sequel to the original 1985 Crisis on Infinite Earths by George Pérez and Marv Wolfman. DC will be reprinting the first three issues of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths to feature the newly announced name on the cover.

Joshua Williamson stated "There's a major moment that happens in Dark Crisis number four where the Infinite Earths return and so with that change the actual title of the book is going to be changing so this is something we've beem keeping secret from the very beginning of this book, it's actually called Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths…. Crisis on Infinite Earths is one of my favorite stories of all time. Being able to do a sequel to that story, to carry forward that story with Pariah and the Infinite Earths has just been really awesome. Once it gets past #4 it gets super nuts every single issue… the ending of this series is so massive, we'll have a major impact on DC moving forward."

Readers can order second prints at their local comic shops starting today for delivery on August 30th.

"We've kept the real name a secret from the start because we didn't want to give away what was happening in the middle of the story, with the return of the Infinite Earths," said writer Joshua Williamson.

"It means so much to me to be able to be involved in creating a sequel to Crisis on Infinite Earths. It really is an honor and a dream come true for any comic book fan," said artist Daniel Sampere. "Over the next few issues, fans can expect a big action explosion, with lots of epic, huge battles and a lot of emotion and surprises."

Williamson added, "The first few issues of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths have been a mix of action and character moments and we're turning it up to 11 with the last few issues. It's going to be a roller coaster with some intense moments for DC fans, including team-ups that you won't see coming and a fight scene that is probably one of the more emotional moments I've ever written for DC."

All 1,000 fans in attendance at today's Dark Crisis panel received a convention-exclusive enamel pin of Darkseid. No one has listed them on eBay yet but give them time. Here is the solicitation for Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #5 for October 2022.

DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #5

WAR AT THE HALL OF JUSTICE! After the shocking events of the last issue, Pariah has won. And now his Dark Army is poised for the invasion of our world. It's up to the Titans to rally the remaining heroes to defeat Deathstroke's ever-growing forces and avert total destruction! An epic war starts on the steps of the Hall of Justice, and only a miracle could help the heroes now. But all hope is not lost, as the worlds without a Justice League have begun to loosen their grip…but can the heroes return to Earth if it means one member of the Justice League could be lost forever? Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

Variant cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

1:25 variant cover by ARIEL COLON

1:50 variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

1:100 foil variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

Identity Crisis homage variant cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

$4.99 | 32 pages | 5 of 7 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/4/22