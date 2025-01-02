Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: mad cave, sean mckeever

Sean McKeever Has Had One Hell Of A Year

From working 30 hours a week at Target to breaking back into comics, Sean McKeever has had one hell of a year

Comic book creator Sean McKeever writes on social media that he "started 2024 dead broke and working 30 hours a week at Target. Ending 2024 with the best-paying gig of my life, my first new print comics work in years on store shelves, and a graphic novel in the works. What a year it's been." He had previously told us "If you're wondering what I'm up to these days, I'm spending most of my work time as Narrative Director on a mobile game from Scopely. I'm also writing a creator-owned YA graphic novel for Mad Cave."

Sean McKeever is known for all manner of comics. His creator owned teen drama series The Waiting Place, was published from 1997 to 2002 by Slave Labor Graphics, which saw him picked up by Marvel Comics to write a number of series including The Incredible Hulk, Marvel Adventures Spider-Man, Sentinel, Mary Jane, Inhumans and Gravity, with characters he co-created for Marvel, which saw him pick up the 2005 Eisner Award for Talent Deserving of Wider Recognition.

He also specialised in writing what now would be called middle-grade graphic novel series such as Spider-Man Loves Mary Jane, which every now and then gets repackaged alongside Sentinel for the new massive middle-grade graphic novel market, something his work seemed to anticipate. In 2007, he went exclusive with DC Comics, writing the Countdown weekly series and taking over for Gail Simone as the writer of Birds of Prey, writing Teen Titans and the Terror Titans spinoff as well as Blue Beetle. He returned to Marvel in 2009 for Nomad: Girl Without a World for Marvel Comics and Young Allies, both with David Baldeon. He also returned to The Waiting Place with Mike Norton for a Definitive Edition from IDW Publishing and wrote the Image comics series Outpost Zero in 2018. Recently, he wrote a strip for the Marvel anthology series Blood Hunters, which is now being collected, as well as digital instalments for Avengers Unlimited and Love Unlimited in 2023.

But in recent years, it seems that his comic book writing career has taken a step back. It is said that once you break into comics, you have to keep breaking in time and time again. It looks like for 2025, Sean McKeever is breaking back in again, all over again. Or, you know, just sticking with gaming where the money is good.

