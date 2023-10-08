Posted in: Comics | Tagged: hellblazer, sean phillips

Sean Phillips Paints Anything You Ask To Fix His Leaking Roof

Sean Phillips posted to "I've got an expensive leaky hole in my roof so I'm opening up my painted commission list for a little while..."

Sean Phillips is an exclusive comic book creator for Image Comics, working with Ed Brubaker on a series of graphic novels, including the Reckless run. He is best known for his work with Brubaker on comics including Sleeper, Incognito, Criminal, Fatale, The Fade Out, Kill or Be Killed, as well as his work on WildC.A.T.S, Marvel Zombies, and (for me) Hellblazer.

But time and tide wait for no man. And nor do leaking roofs. Sean Phillips posted to TwitterX, "I've got an expensive leaky hole in my roof so I'm opening up my painted commission list for a little while… http://seanphillips.bigcartel.com … This is your only chance for a while, I won't be taking on any more commissions until next summer at the earliest."

Painted Commission

£1,000.00 Original full colour watercolour painting from your favourite comic, movie or TV show! These are examples of the sort of quality I'll be aiming for… Maximum of two figures with minimal background. Approx 11 x 17 inches on heavy watercolour paper, signed. Free shipping.

And it seems folk stepped up. Sean Phillips replied "A massive thank you to everyone who commissioned me to do a painting for them over the last couple of days. The support has been quite overwhelming, I really appreciate it. I hope to have them all sent out within the next month. Original art is always available from splashpageart."

And… the final spot was just picked up by one Phil London. Well timed, Phil, I was inches away myself…

Sean Phillips began his career in British girls' comics in the eighties, such as Bunty, Judy and Nikki, while still at school. Ten years ago this month, Phillips and Brubaker signed a five-year contract to produce comics exclusively for Image without having to pitch them first. In 2019, Brubaker and Phillips signed another five-year contract. Will they go for another five? Another ten?

