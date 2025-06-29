Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Secret Six

Secret Six #5 Preview: Waller's Secrets Unleashed

Can the Secret Six stop Checkmate from exploiting Amanda Waller's leaked memories? DC's penultimate issue promises walls coming down this Wednesday!

Article Summary Secret Six #5 hits stores on July 2nd, featuring the team's battle against Checkmate to protect Amanda Waller's leaked memories

Penultimate issue promises major revelations as Checkmate gains access to secrets of the entire DC Universe

Writer Nicole Maines and artist Stephen Segovia bring the angsty team together for a high-stakes showdown

ALL IN ALL, IT'S JUST ANOTHER TEAM AGAINST THE WALL! Everybody duck! Checkmate has unlocked Amanda Waller's memories, and it now has access to the secrets of the entire DC Universe. If only there was an angsty team of people who hated each other that could intervene and put a stop to the Wall's bad business once and for all. Hold on, someone in my ear is telling me they're…going to? In this issue? And the team is Secret Six?! Well damn, there you go. The Wall comes down in this penultimate issue–the man in my ear says not to miss it!

SECRET SIX #5

DC Comics

0525DC212

0525DC213 – Secret Six #5 Lesley Leirix Li Cover – $4.99

0525DC214 – Secret Six #5 David Baldeon Cover – $4.99

(W) Nicole Maines (A/CA) Stephen Segovia

ALL IN ALL, IT'S JUST ANOTHER TEAM AGAINST THE WALL! Everybody duck! Checkmate has unlocked Amanda Waller's memories, and it now has access to the secrets of the entire DC Universe. If only there was an angsty team of people who hated each other that could intervene and put a stop to the Wall's bad business once and for all. Hold on, someone in my ear is telling me they're…going to? In this issue? And the team is Secret Six?! Well damn, there you go. The Wall comes down in this penultimate issue–the man in my ear says not to miss it!

In Shops: 7/2/2025

SRP: $3.99

