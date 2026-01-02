Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Ultimate Wolverine, ultimate x-men

Secrets And Lies In Ultimate X-Men And Ultimate Wolverine Next Week

Secrets And Lies In Ultimate X-Men #23 and Ultimate Wolverine #13 as the Ultimate Universe heads towards its end next week (Previews)

Article Summary Ultimate X-Men #23 and Ultimate Wolverine #13 continue the explosive battle with the Maker and The City.

Peach Momoko explores the shocking origins of Japanese mutants and Weapon X's influence on the team.

Wolverine takes revenge on the Maker's Council as the Ultimate Universe approaches its dramatic conclusion.

Major secrets and hidden truths are exposed, setting up the endgame for both series next week.

Ultimate X-Men #23 by Peach Momoko and Ultimate Wolverine #13 by Chris Condon, Domenico Carbone are out next Wednesday from Marvel Comics, and continue the events of the assault on The Maker and The City in last week's Ultimate books, in their own very special way. As the rebellion is playing out in Russia over in Ultimate Wolverine #13… but Wolverine is happy to just let them get on with it. He has other Phoenixes to fry.

While Ultimate Wolverine is in the sewers, Ultimate X-Men #23 by Peach Momoko isn't bearing any better, and has its own take on Weapon X and the scientific results derived from him, and what that means for all the characters in this series.

That's a very drippy bag indeed, is it not? Holding all the secrets behind how the Japanese mutants came to be Ultimate X-Men #23 by Peach Momoko and Ultimate Wolverine #13 by Chris Condon, Domenico Carbone are out next Wednesday from Marvel Comics as the whole line heads towards its end… one issue remaining for the former, three for the latter.

Ultimate X-Men #23 by Peach Momoko

SHOCKING TRUTHS REVEALED! This issue peels back the layers of deception, revealing the truth behind key events from the previous 22 issues! Prepare yourself for shocking twists that will change how you see the Ultimate X-Men forever!

Ultimate Wolverine #13 by Chris Condon, Domenico Carbone

INTO THE MAKER'S WAR! Wolverine hunts down the Maker's Council…and with the Maker himself on the horizon, it's time to exact revenge on the ones who turned his life into a living nightmare! Wolverine's journey through the ENDGAME starts here!

