Secure And Fearless Engagement to Replace Arkham Asylum in Gotham

The finale of Harley Quinn #1 saw the return of Hugo Strange, who didn't die in the events of A-Day in Arkham Asylum, but is being set up by Simon Saint Industries to help engineer the events that will lead to the Gotham of DC Future State, a fascist governing police state.

As the "system" seems to have big plans for Hugo Strange. On of Batman's earliest foes and the first who discovered his identity, that knowledge seems to have been lost. Recently he was involved attacking Gotham with a group of "Monster Men" created from the corpses of his former patients as representations of what Strange perceives as Batman's greatest flaws: his ego, grief, manipulative nature, childhood, and basic fear. So naturally Gotham would return to him en masse to save them?

Well, it appears that Hiug Strange will be in charge of the replacement for Arkham Asylum in Gotham, revealed to be called S.A.F.E. or "Secure And Fearless Engagement". Of course, another use of the word "safe" is for things you want to keep locked up….

HARLEY QUINN #2 CVR A RILEY ROSSMO

Retail: $3.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Riley Rossmo

Ya sure you wanna double down on this gimmick? Awright already—I'll do it! Harley Quinn back again to tell ya that my mission to help heal Gotham City has already hit some bumps in the road. The awful Hugo Strange—psychiatrist, fitness freak, and expert on tiny glasses—is trying to deal with Gotham City's clown problem, and get this! The city is endorsing him while everyone keeps giving me grief! The only person who believes in me is my new sidekick, Kevin. You're going to find out some real dark stuff about him in this issue, too! We're both going to have to keep our guard up, 'cuz Hugo has an army of creepy orderlies he's about to send after us. FOC: 4/4/2021 / In-Store: 4/27/2021