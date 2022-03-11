Separated At Birth: Matt's Telegraph Cartoon And The Daily Star

Here's the caption from Matt's cartoon in the Telegraph newspaper from March 3rd, 2022. Just over a week ago. You can see the full image here.

For context, massive inflation is hitting the UK right now, especially in food and groceries. I was shocked myself to find that a Beigel Bake bagel from Brick Lane had just jumped from 22 pence each to a whopping 40 pence. Mostly attributed to a lack of wheat and grain coming from Ukraine. While the UK government is trying to crack down on the personal assets of Russian oligarchs living in London, and seen as a financial base of support for Russia. Including freezing the assets of Roman Abramovich who was trying to sell Premier League football club Chelsea FC ahead of the sanctions landing. And he was a week ahead of the news. Here is the front page of today's Daily Star newspaper.

Well, looks like lots of people read Matt in the Telegraph… even Daily Star sub editors.

