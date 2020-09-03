Separated At Birth: Tristan Jones and Greg Land on Aliens

This is the new Marvel cover to the Aliens Omnibus by Greg Land, reprinting the Dark Horse Aliens tales in its first volume.

But does it look a little familiar? Here is some work from Tristan Jones who has drawn for Dark Horse's Aliens titles (though not in this volume) and who noted some of his own personal work posted online looked familiar…

Cut and paste bits from his sketches and place over the Greg Land Aliens cover?

Here's where every bit comes from.

While on social media, this led Adam Zeller to find the foreground egg as a NECA toy.

As well as this Aliens: Colonial Marines screen cap for the Facehugger jumping.

This is of course, not the only time Greg Land has appeared in one of my Separated By Birth or Swipe Files. You can still find a few of them here. And someone very kindly compiled a bunch of them for perusal. But this the first time it has related to someone else's artwork rather than photo reference.

Separated At Birth used to be called Swipe File, in which we presented two or more images that resemble each other to some degree. They may be homages, parodies, ironic appropriations, coincidences, or works of the lightbox. We trusted you, the reader, to make that judgment yourself. If you were are unable to do so, we asked that you please return your eyes to their maker before any further damage is done.

The Swipe File didn't judge; it was interested more in the process of creation, how work influences other work, how new work comes from old, and sometimes how the same ideas emerge simultaneously as if their time has just come. The Swipe File was named after the advertising industry habit where writers and artist collect images and lines they admire to inspire them in their work. It was swiped from the Comic Journal, who originally ran this column, as well as the now-defunct Swipe Of The Week website.