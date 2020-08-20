Marvel To Publish Aliens Omnibus Of Dark Horse Comics

We knew that Marvel Comics had the rights to publish new Alien, Aliens and Predator comic books, after taking the rights from Dark Horse Comics. Disney owns Marvel, Disney owns Fox, you can see how that was going to go. Now Marvel Comics is to publish the Aliens Omnibus to be published in April 2021, collecting quite a lot of the Dark Horse Comics, a kind of 'best of' from across the decades that Dark Horse Comics owned the rights. It is likely that the timing of this will coincide with Marvel Comics publishing their first original material in the Aliens or the Predators universe.

It is a rather big book. If you want to destroy it you will have to nuke it from space. It's the only way to be sure.

The classic comic book tales set in the iconic—and terrifying—world of the Alien franchise will be collected next April in ALIENS OMNIBUS VOLUME 1! Following the debut of the landmark film in 1979, the groundbreaking Alien franchise took the comic book world by storm with thrilling comic book series that both featured classic characters from the films and explored never-before-seen corners of the Alien universe. This unprecedented collection will contain: Aliens (1988) 1-6, Aliens (1989) 1-4, Aliens: Earth War (1990) 1-4, Aliens: Genocide (1991) 1-4, Aliens: Hive (1992) 1-4, Aliens: Tribes (1992) 1, Aliens: Newt's Tale (1992) 1-2, Alien 3 (1992) 1-3 and Aliens: Space Marines (1992) 1-12—plus material from Dark Horse Presents (1986) 24, 42-43, 56; Dark Horse Presents Fifth Anniversary Special (1991) 1; and Dark Horse Insider (1989) 14-27. Check out the direct market exclusive cover by artist Mark A. Nelson below, and be on the lookout the all-new main cover by superstar artist Greg Land and more news about future Alien collections and comic books coming your way!

Since it only goes up to 1992, Volume One looks like it may be the first of many. How many Aliens Omnibus volumes is Marvel Comics going to put out there?