Sergio Aragones Covers Up Snelson #2 From Fred Harper & Paul Constant

Sergio Aragones, creator of Groo The Wanderer and long-standing MAD Magazine creator until they decided they didn't want that kind of thing anymore. He doesn't do as much with the comic book market these days, but in August, he is drawing a cover for Snelson, the new series by Paul Constant and Fred Harper from Ahoy Comics, stating "desperate for a comeback, Snelson sets out on tour with a group of young, socially conscious comedians. Can a '90s has-been hit the big time, or is Snelson about to be canceled for good?". A comic that we had noted had the mission that "mocks the dying breaths of white male entitlement." We also noted that Peter Bagge was drawing a variant cover for the launch issue, out in August. But for issue 2, the creators and publishers have instead hired Sergio. As well as grabbing a quote from Patton Oswalt. "I love this book. I know this character. Wait — AM I this character? Damn you, Fred Harper!"

Sergio is the latest of Mad Magazine's Usual Gang of idiots to be published by Ahoy Comics, joining Mad cover artist Richard Williams who provided covers for the Edgar Allen Poe's Snifter Of Terror series, and former Mad Editor-in-Chief John Ficarra who has been providing occasional prose stories. Who else is to follow?