Ahoy Comics' Snelson to 'Mock Dying Breath of White Male Entitlement'

Paul Constant and Fred Harper are launching their new, peculiarly titled, Snelson comic book, out from Ahoy Comics in their August 2021 solicits and solicitations. But it seeks new relevance, as well as a variant cover by Hate's Peter Bagge who has a very different political background as well. Here is Ahoy Comics' full line-up for the month.

SNELSON #1 CVR A HARPER (MR)

AHOY COMICS

(W) Paul Constant (A / CA) Fred Harper

In the 1990s, "edgy" standup comic Melville Snelson had it all – but twenty-five years later, his jokes come off as tired and offensive. Desperate for a comeback, Snelson sets out on tour with a group of young, socially conscious comedians. Can a '90s has-been hit the big time, or is Snelson about to be canceled for good? A hilarious, definitely adult contemporary satire that mocks the dying breaths of white male entitlement, from the writer of AHOY's Planet of the Nerds.

HAPPY HOUR TP

AHOY COMICS

(W) Peter Milligan (A / CA) Michael Montenat

Collecting the timely series that SyFy Wire called "a world-class comics satire in the making"! In future America, being happy isn't just a right-it's the law. While the Joy Police brutally enforce the cheery code, two young people go on the run, searching for a haven of melancholy where they can safely bask in the blues.

BLACKS MYTH #2 CVR A KANGAS (MR)

AHOY COMICS

(W) Eric Palicki (A) Wendell Cavalcanti (CA) Liana Kangas

The werewolf crime story continues! The mystery deepens after Strummer and Ben meet with the somewhat shady Rainsford Black. But who might want bullets that could kill the unkillable? The answer is unthinkable.

