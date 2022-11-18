Sergio Aragones Draws He-Man In Dark Horse February 2023 Solicits

Blue Book #1 indicates James Tynion IV bringing a bunch of his Substack books to Dark Horse Comics. But also in the Dark Horse February 2023 solicitations are Where Monsters Lie #1 by Kyle Starks and Piotr Kowalski, the return of Masters of The Universe as Masterverse by Tim Seeley, Sergio Aragones and Eddie Nunez, a new Stranger Things #1 by Jody Houser and Caio Filipe and Space Job #1 by David Goodman and Alvaro Sarraseca. All in Dark Horse Comics's February 2023 solicits.

MASTERS OF UNIVERSE MASTERVERSE #1 (OF 4) CVR A NUNEZ

DEC220421

DEC220422 – MASTERS OF UNIVERSE MASTERVERSE #1 (OF 4) CVR B JONES – 3.99

DEC220423 – MASTERS OF UNIVERSE MASTERVERSE #1 (OF 4) CVR C ARAGONES – 3.99

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Sergio Aragonés (A / CA) Eddie Nunez

In the depths of Castle Grayskull, the Sorceress and Zodac debate the value of He-Man. To save the life of her champion, the Sorceress must take the Cosmic Enforcer on a tour of the multiverse! First, a tour across a world where a dim, barbaric He-Man bumbles through a world of annoying warrior goddesses and bored demons as he's pursued by a hungry green tiger in a tale drawn by the legendary Sergio Aragonés! Then, a stop in an Eternia where the power of Grayskull summons an entirely different warrior in a horrific ghost story illustrated by Kelley Jones! Written by MOTU alumni Tim Seeley (Injustice vs. Masters of the Universe, Masters of the Multiverse) with a framing story by Eddie Nunez, this is an anthology series not to be missed!

A brand-new anthology series featuring art by Sergio Aragonés, Kelley Jones, Eddie Nunez, Fico Ossio, David Rub n, Claudia Balboni, and many more!

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BLUE BOOK #1 (OF 5) CVR A OEMING

DEC220411

DEC220412 – BLUE BOOK #1 (OF 5) CVR B FOIL OEMING – 4.99

DEC220413 – BLUE BOOK #1 (OF 5) CVR C JOHNSON – 4.99

DEC220414 – BLUE BOOK #1 (OF 5) CVR D THOMPSON – 4.99

DEC220415 – BLUE BOOK #1 (OF 5) CVR E BOSS – 4.99

DEC220416 – BLUE BOOK #1 (OF 5) CVR F 10 COPY VIRGIN INCV – 4.99

DEC220417 – BLUE BOOK #1 (OF 5) CVR G 25 COPY VIRGIN INCV – 4.99

DEC220418 – BLUE BOOK #1 (OF 5) CVR H FOC VAR THOMPSON – 4.99

(W) James TynionIV (A) Klaus Janson (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

From the New York Times bestselling and award-winning cocreators of Something is Killing the Children, The Nice House on the Lake, The Department of Truth, and Powers comes this ambitious, nonfiction comic book experience depicting true stories of UFO abductions with an eye to capturing the strange essence of those encounters.

In this debut issue, Tynion presents what he calls his "True Weird" stories. Tales of ordinary people encountering the strange and the impossible. Teaming with artist Michael Avon Oeming, they retell some of the most popular UFO and alien encounter accounts starting with the infamous Betty and Barney Hill abduction-the widely publicized and very first abduction that went on to shape and influence all future encounter stories.

o Also includes the short "True Weird: Coney Island" by James Tynion IV, Klaus Janson, and Aditya Bidikar!

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

WHERE MONSTERS LIE #1 (OF 4) CVR A

DEC220419

DEC220420 – WHERE MONSTERS LIE #1 (OF 4) CVR B STOKOE – 3.99

(W) Kyle Starks (A / CA) Piotr Kowalski

Haven't you always wondered what slasher monsters-the masked home invasion family, the mindless unkillable monster, the serial killer trapped in a doll-what they do for those couple of years in-between their murder sprees? They're at Wilmhurst-a gated community in the middle of nowhere where they relax-or try to-until they get the call to go out and kill again.

Connor Hayes survived his first slasher in summer camp. A handful of years later he barely escaped a psychopath who built torture puzzles for his victims. Since then he's been training and planning for running into these creatures again. He's a respected special agent, and now he knows where the monsters lie and he's planning for war.

The latest creator-owned series from I Hate this Place's Kyle Starks!

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STRANGER THINGS TALES FROM HAWKINS #1 (OF 4) CVR A ASPINALL

DEC220425

DEC220426 – STRANGER THINGS TALES FROM HAWKINS #1 (OF 4) CVR B LAMBERT – 3.99

DEC220427 – STRANGER THINGS TALES FROM HAWKINS #1 (OF 4) CVR C GALINDO – 3.99

DEC220428 – STRANGER THINGS TALES FROM HAWKINS #1 (OF 4) CVR D LUCKERT – 3.99

(W) Jody Houser (A) Caio Filipe (CA) Marc Aspinall

On the surface, Hawkins seems like the kind of town where nothing bad could ever happen, but in the fall of '83 it is anything but safe. When two friends head out into the woods with their rifles and a six-pack, the would-be hunters find themselves the prey of a nightmarish beast who has claimed the wilderness around town and everything inside it, including them.

o Jody Houser returns to pen an anthology of spooky events woven into the larger tapestry of Netflix's hit show Stranger Things.

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SPACE JOB #1 (OF 4)

DEC220429

(W) David Goodman (A / CA) Alvaro Sarraseca

After five long years of soul-crushing servitude as a chef's assistant, Danny Sheridan is getting his dream job in space as First Officer aboard the SS George H.W. Bush. But on his first day he finds himself crashing back to reality. Nothing seems right, the crew is subpar . . . something's going on, and First Officer Danny Sheridan is going to get to the bottom of it or die trying.

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MURKY WORLD HC

DEC220432

(W) Richard Corben (A / CA) Richard Corben

In Murky World, Tugat the warrior wakes from a strange dream only to find himself in a bizarre land populated by hungry deadlings, cruel necromancers, a buxom cyclops, evil cults, and more as he sets off on a dangerous journey with his beloved horse Frix.

This is the first in a series of deluxe graphic novels from renowned creator Richard Corben's library to be published by Dark Horse Comics. This special edition collects the entire Murky World series in print for the first time, and also features never-before-seen sketch material, the Dark Horse Presents one-shot, and a foreword by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, all presented in a gorgeous hardcover with a dust jacket.

"Richard Corben stands among us like an extraterrestrial peak. He has sat in his throne a long time, above the moving and multicolored field of world comics, like an effigy of the leader, a strange monolith, a sublime visitor, a solitary enigma"-Moebius

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 39.99

STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES #6 (OF 12) CVR A FOWLER

DEC220433

DEC220434 – STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES #6 (OF 12) CVR B NORD – 3.99

(W) Cecil Castellucci (A) Eduardo Mello (CA) Tom Fowler

Long before his infamous run-in with Han Solo, Greedo was a rookie crook trying to rise through the ranks of Jabba the Hutt's gangster organization. But his young ambitions are quickly derailed when a big deal goes south, and Greedo is set up to take the fall by Jabba's latest romantic companion. Can Greedo make it out alive, or will he find himself the latest offering to Jabba's pet Rancor!

Even long, long ago in a galaxy far, far away, crime doesn't pay, in Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories #6!

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #4 (OF 8)

DEC220438

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A) Tony Bruno (CA) Harvey Monticillo

Undercover Padawan Sav Malágan and pirate queen Maz Kanata have been working feverishly to uncover the plot of the Dank Graks, but when they finally discover the full extent of the conspiracy, it may already be too late, and the fate of the Republic itself may hang in the balance! Can they save their friends and stop the evil plot in time?

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR WARS THE NAMELESS TERROR #2 (OF 4)

DEC220439

(W) George Mann (A / CA) Eduardo Mello, Ornella Savarese

After the attack by the Path of the Open Hand, the Jedi mission to Dalna recuperate aboard the crashed spaceship. But they are far from alone. Stalked by both Path disciples and a Nameless evil, the trapped Jedi knights enact a desperate plan to escape. But how will the defenders of the Republic fare against a monster that feeds off of the Force itself?

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HELLBOY IN LOVE #3 (OF 5)

DEC220440

(W) Mike Mignola, Christie Golden (A / CA) Matt Smith

Sparks fly when Hellboy and Anastasia take a surprise trip to Turkey. Anastasia's former professor has unearthed the birthplace of Turkish shadow puppetry, but it seems there is more lurking in the shadows than he bargained for. Facing demonic presences is nothing new to Hellboy, but doing it alongside Anastasia is a new challenge!

Join creator Mike Mignola and cowriter Christopher Golden for another story of occult adventure and unlikely romance, with art by Matt Smith, featuring the colors of Chris O'Halloran.

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BPRD OMNIBUS TP VOL 05

DEC220441

(W) John Arcudi, Mike Mignola (A) Guy Davis (CA) Mike Mignola

The plague of frogs has ended, but earth will never be the same. The fractured B.P.R.D. struggles to battle dangerous monsters and humans alike, from a trailer-park cult to a Russian town ravaged by a zombie-like virus.

Follow the struggles of the best–and maybe last–paranormal investigators the world has to offer, with stories by Mike Mignola and John Arcudi and art by Guy Davis, Tyler Crook, and Duncan Fegredo. This latest volume of the B.P.R.D. Omnibus collection contains B.P.R.D.: Hell on Earth Volume 1.

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 29.99

ABE SAPIEN DARK & TERRIBLE TP VOL 02

DEC220442

(W) Mike Mignola, Scott Allie (A) Max Fiumara (A / CA) Sebastian Fiumara

On the run at the end of the world, Abe seeks the truth about his own connection to the plague of monsters threatening to wipe out mankind. But is Abe's real goal to uncover the truth, or to run from it? Also seeking answers is a necromancer whose deal with the Devil was forfeited when Hell collapsed in Hellboy in Hell.

Collected in paperback for the first time, revisit Abe Sapien's adventures above and below the waves with stories from Mike Mignola and others, brought to life by the sublime art of Max and Sebastián Fiumara. Collects Abe Sapien volumes 6-8.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 29.99

FRANKENSTEIN NEW WORLD HC

DEC220443

(W) Mike Mignola, Thomas Sniegoski, Christopher Golden (A / CA) Peter Bergting

Safely tucked away inside the hollow earth where humanity survived after Ragna Rok, precocious young Lilja receives visions of a new darkness taking root on the surface. Defying her elders, Lilja awakens the timeless oracle–once known as Frankenstein–to investigate the warnings and, perhaps, even explore the new world above.

Frankenstein: New World, from Mike Mignola, Thomas Sniegoski, Christopher Golden, artist Peter Bergting, and colorist Michelle Madsen, explores a new chapter in the world of Hellboy! Collects the four-issue miniseries.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 24.99

SHAOLIN COWBOY CRUEL TO BE KIN HC

DEC220444

(W) Geof Darrow (A / CA) Geof Darrow

In order to keep a newborn Komodo dragon from joining the endangered species list, the Shaolin Cowboy must first make him an orphan and then adopt him into the ways of the "Intercepting fist" to keep their road trip from turning into roadkill. When social distancing isn't enough, the Cowboy has plenty of booster shots and jabs to keep a new army of foes, both new and old, from turning the situation from ugly, to bad, and no good.

"If Sergio Leone, Tsui Hark, Stephen Chow, and Sam Raimi could somehow have a child together and then disavow it, this book would be it . . . maybe."-Geof Darrow

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 29.99

MADMAN LIBRARY ED HC VOL 04

DEC220445

(W) Mike Allred, Jamie S. Rich (A) Mike Norton, Natalie Nourigat, Lawrence Marvit, J. Bone (A / CA) Mike Allred

Volume four collects Michael Allred's hit comic series Madman Atomic Comics #1-#17, the interdimensional adventures of It Girl, and the super rare one-shots Spaceman and Mr. Gum. This essential omnibus is perfect for all Madman and Allred fans alike featuring superhero team antics, music pop culture, and just plain ol' zany, sci fi fun!

This six-volume Madman universe omnibus library edition series collects all of Allred's award-winning Madman universe (a.k.a. the "Madmaniverse") stories in selected reading order for the ultimate Madman fan!

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 99.99

QUICK STOPS #4 (OF 4) CVR A RAAFAT

DEC220446

DEC220447 – QUICK STOPS #4 (OF 4) CVR B VAN DYKE – 3.99

(W) Kevin Smith (A / CA) Ahmed Raafat

Dante wants to take his new girlfriend, Veronica, on a second date to his annual family reunion, but Randal insists on attending as well. So after Jay and Silent Bob are hired to watch Quick Stop, the trio face familiar family members as Dante introduces his identical cousins: Gill Hicks from Mallrats, Jim Hicks from Chasing Amy, and Grant Hicks from Dogma!

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MASKERADE HC VOL 01

DEC220448

(W) Kevin Smith, Andy McElfresh (A / CA) John Sprengelmeyer

Felicia Dance is hiding in plain sight. The provocative social media star and shock TV sensation has one of the most recognizable faces in the world-so she can't capture and kill the butchers who murdered her little brother and experimented on Felicia like a lab rat when she was a child. Not unless she looks like someone else. The face of justice is reshaped forever in Maskerade-an exciting new vigilante comic series from writers Kevin Smith and Andy McElfresh and Artist John Sprengelmeyer. Collects the four-issue miniseries.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 24.99

ONES #4 (OF 4) CVR A EDGAR

DEC220449

DEC220450 – ONES #4 (OF 4) CVR B ALLRED – 4.99

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Jacob Edgar

A whole new thing by Brian Michael Bendis and Jacob Edgar! THE ONES–every single person in every mythology that was told they were THE ONE teams up to defeat . . . THE ONE. The actual one. The real actual one. well, that's what the prophecy said and it didn't happen. So, is this entire prophecy about the Ones a bunch of crap or what? I mean, we're just going to let toddler Satan do whatever the hell he wants? Will the chosen ones live to fight another day or are we all effed?

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 4.99

FORTUNE & GLORY TP

DEC220451

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Brian Michael Bendis

Written and illustrated by Bendis and colored by Matthew Wilson, Fortune and Glory invites readers to gaze in wonder at the dizzying varieties of stupidity displayed by studio executives, and to share in the enthralling mood swings and ego nosedives of a small-time comic book creator as he rides the emotional roller coaster of freelance film production.

This comprehensive trade paperback edition includes the complete story from the original three-issue miniseries and features an introduction from comics and animation legend Paul Dini as well as a wealth of promotional art and interviews straight from Bendis's archives.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 19.99

FINAL GIRLS TP

DEC220452

(W) Cara Ellison (A / CA) Sally Cantirino

When the world's most powerful working hero asks her retired peers for help, they secretly agree to deal out punishment on another hero in the public eye. But when the weapon of publicity is wielded, it threatens to kick up all of the personal traumas of the heroes, past and present . . . Collects the original digital series for the first time in print!

What does justice look like when violence isn't enough?

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 22.99

LOST FALLS TP VOL 01

DEC220453

(W) Curt Pires (A) Pierluigi Minotti (A / CA) Antonio Fuso

When Detective Daniel Pynchon Wakes up in Lost Falls, on the shore with no recollection of how he got there, he struggles to piece together the events that lead him there.

As he investigates the phenomenon surrounding his memory loss and the town itself, he discovers horrors both human and otherwise. Collects the original digital series for the first time in print!

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 22.99

WORLD OF BLACK HAMMER LIBRARY ED HC VOL 05

DEC220454

(W) Jeff Lemire, Patton Oswalt, Geoff Johns, Chip Zdarsky, Scott Snyder (A) Dean Kotz, Scott Kolins, Johnnie Christmas, David Rubin (CA) Dean Ormston

This collection features exciting stories taking place in the world of Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston's Eisner award-winning Black Hammer superhero comics. Creators such as Patton Oswalt, Scott Snyder, Mariko Tamaki, Chip Zdarsky, Kelly Thompson, Cullen Bunn, Johnnie Christmas, Geoff Johns, Cecil Castellucci, and many more of comics' top talents take on some of the greatest heroes and villains of Spiral City!

Collecting Black Hammer: Visions #1-#8 with pinups by Gilbert Hernandez, Evan Dorkin, Kelley Jones, Yuko Shimizu, Veronica Fish, Dan Brereton, Annie Wu, and more in a deluxe, oversized hardcover format with a new cover and sketchbook extras!

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 49.99

SPY SUPERB #2 (OF 3) CVR A KINDT

DEC220455

DEC220456 – SPY SUPERB #2 (OF 3) CVR B HIPP – 7.99

(W) Matt Kindt (A / CA) Matt Kindt

Jay is the perfect spy. A spy so perfect he doesn't even realize he is a spy and that he's on a mission. Until he finds himself in the middle of a bunch of dead agents and on the run. Taking everything he's ever learned from watching spy movies he sets off on a mission to rescue a beautiful woman-who may also be a spy out to get him-and obtain the secret contents of her phone.

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 7.99

GRENDEL OMNIBUS TP (2ND ED) VOL 04 PRIME

DEC220460

(W) Matt Wagner, Greg Rucka (A / CA) Matt Wagner

The story of Grendel Prime unfolds in three tales: the Eisner Award-winning War Child, with art by Patrick McEown; the riveting Past Prime novel, written by Greg Rucka with pen-and-ink illustrations by Wagner; and the lush, painted Devil Quest, recounting Prime's search through an apocalyptic future for the seeds of his own past. Over five hundred pages of ultra-stylish art and story, culminating in "A Grendel Primer," Wagner's A-to-Z overview of all things Grendel!

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 29.99

SHOCK SHOP TP

DEC220461

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Danny Luckert

Cullen Bunn (Harrow County), Danny Luckert (Regression), and Leila Leiz (The Last Book You'll Ever Read) present a brand-new horror anthology flipbook taking place in a haunted comic book shop with a twisted retailer filled with tales of terror sure to leave you with the lights on. Welcome to the SHOCK SHOP!

Collects the four-issue miniseries with the stories "Familiars" and "Something in the Woods, In the Dark."

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 19.99

ITS ONLY TEENAGE WASTELAND #3 (OF 4)

DEC220462

(W) Curt Pires (A / CA) Jacoby Salcedo

Old friends are reunited and head deeper into the wasteland together.

Some of the kids are captured and brought before the "bright one."

The first arc of It's Only Teenage Wasteland races towards its pulse-pounding conclusion!

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ASSASSINS APPRENTICE I #3 (OF 6)

DEC220466

(W) Jody Houser, Robin Hobb (A) Ryan Kelly (CA) Anna Steinbauer

With Burrich's harsh lesson still fresh in his mind, Fitz keeps his head down, doing his best to hide the power within him. But the nobles of Buckkeep have their own plans for the boy, and if Fitz doesn't learn to adjust to his new life quickly, he might not survive for long.

o The first comics installment of best-selling author Robin Hobbs's Assassin's Apprentice!

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DEAD MALL #4 (OF 4)

DEC220467

(W) Adam Cesare (A / CA) David Stoll

The surreal reality of the mall continues to morph as the survivors struggle to escape. WIth their surroundings becoming a distorted living architecture they must fight their lost friends . . . now monstrously mutated. Will our heroes make it out alive or will they be forever entombed within the Dead Mall?

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WHITE SAVIOR #2 (OF 4) CVR A

DEC220468

DEC220469 – WHITE SAVIOR #2 (OF 4) CVR B – 3.99

(W) Eric Nguyen (A / CA) Eric Nguyen

Yesterday, Todd Parker was ignoring his grandfather's story about the decimation of the ancient Japanese village of Inoki. Today, Todd is stranded in Inoki just days before its destruction. The good news is that he knows how this turns out. The villagers place their trust in a savior who is anything but a savior. But how is he going to convince them not to follow that man when they've branded our scrawny hero the village idiot? Todd Parker, ignorer of stories passed down from generation to generation, is the only thing standing between Inoki and destruction.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

CREEPY ARCHIVES TP VOL 01

DEC220470

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Frank Frazetta

Gather your wooden stakes and silver bullets and descend into horror history with Creepy Archives Volume 1. Reanimated in a value-priced paperback format, and in its original magazine size, this gruesome grimoire presents some of the finest work by comics legends Archie Goodwin, Frank Frazetta, Al Williamson, Reed Crandall, Alex Toth, Joe Orlando, and more. Collects Creepy magazine issues #1-#5 and includes original letters pages, text features, and ads.

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 24.99

RESIDENT ALIEN BOOK OF LOVE #4 (OF 4)

DEC220471

(W) Peter Hogan (A / CA) Steve Parkhouse

Nurse Ellen risks her life trying to expose the corrupt manager of the Sunset Retirement Home, and Don is tormented by an old debt he can't repay. Sheriff Mike and Doc Harry try to keep them both safe, but time is running out and several players behind the scenes grow impatient!

o The comic series that inspired the hit SyFy show continues!

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GROO GODS AGAINST GROO #3 (OF 4)

DEC220473

(W) Mark Evanier, Sergio Aragones (A / CA) Sergio Aragones

While the gods above try to escape the fate of an endless fray with Divine Groo, the priests of Diothos plot to convert all of Groo's believers to their god, which would end his heavenly destruction for good! Yet, the faith of Groo's followers is strong. Will their devotion prove as undefeatable as the barbarian himself? Also features the Rufferto backup strip!

Concludes an epic storyline that began in Groo: Fray of the Gods and continues in Groo: Play of the Gods.

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STEPHEN MCCRANIES SPACE BOY OMNIBUS TP VOL 04

DEC220474

(W) McCranie, Stephen (A / CA) McCranie, Stephen

Years ago, as the Arno closed in on its destination, life for the inhabitants suddenly became dangerous and the mission to reach the alien artifact compromised. Young Oliver could save the operation, but at what cost? In the present, Amy has found herself a kidnapped resident at FCP headquarters. As she tries to get a handle on her situation, Amy speculates what are the shadowy organization's true goals for Oliver and herself?

Collects Stephen McCranie's Space Boy volumes 10-12.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 19.99

LEGEND OF KORRA RUINS OF EMPIRE OMNIBUS TP

DEC220475

(W) Michael Dante Dimartino (A / CA) Michelle Wong

The Earth Kingdom is at the dawn of a new age, but Korra and her team must learn to trust an unlikely ally to secure peace for the nation!

Written by series cocreator Michael Dante DiMartino and drawn by Michelle Wong (Goosebumps: Download and Die), with consultation by Bryan Konietzko, this is the official continuation of the beloved television series! Collects The Legend of Korra: Ruins of the Empire Part One, Two, and Three.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 24.99

WITCHER THE BALLAD OF TWO WOLVES #3 (OF 4) CVR A MONTLLO

DEC220479

DEC220480 – WITCHER THE BALLAD OF TWO WOLVES #3 (OF 4) CVR B REBELKA – 3.99

DEC220481 – WITCHER THE BALLAD OF TWO WOLVES #3 (OF 4) CVR C SCHMIDT – 3.99

DEC220482 – WITCHER THE BALLAD OF TWO WOLVES #3 (OF 4) CVR D LOPEZ – 3.99

(W) Bartosz Sztybor (A / CA) Miki Montllo

A bloody massacre! With the murder of a Hogge sister and all signs pointing to the werewolf-blood is on Geralt's hands! But the accusations get more tangled with each telling, and with her last grasp for survival, the slain sister may hand them a clue to her killer's identity.

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DRAGON AGE MISSING #2 (OF 4)

DEC220485

(W) George Mann (A) Fernando Heinz Furukawa (CA) Matthew Taylor

After their close encounter in the Deep Roads under Marnas Pell, Varric and Harding continue their quest to find Solas. An invitation to the home of Lady Chrysanthus in Vyrantium puts the pair on a course that will cross paths with the Venatori, as well as deadly Antivan Crow assassins . . .

Dive deeper into BioWare's award-winning series!

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

KEEP YOUR HANDS OFF EIZOUKEN TP VOL 05

DEC220489

(W) Sumito Oowara (A / CA) Sumito Oowara

Asakusa and Mizusaki's quest to create their "greatest world" in anime (and Kanamori's quest to make it pay!) takes inspiration once again from the real mysteries that fill Shibahama's school and town, as their audio engineer Doumeki becomes obsessed with capturing the soundscapes of a ruined clock tower. Eizouken stages an exclusive screening with their rivals, the Anime Studies Club, whose faces are revealed at last, and it turns out they're very familiar faces . . .

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 14.99

MOB PSYCHO 100 TP VOL 11

DEC220490

(W) One (A / CA) One

A tower looms above the ravaged city . . . left standing by its ravagers, the psychic terrorist organization Claw, bent on nothing less than world domination! Reigen, Mob, and their friends haven't lost their courage to resist, and fight their way through the rubble in a counterattack. They've battled Claw's elite "Scars" before . . . but behind them are an inner circle of five ultimate espers, the personal lieutenants of the man at the center of it all-Claw's leader, Toichiro Suzuki!

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 11.99

GANTZ OMNIBUS TP VOL 12

DEC220491

(W) Hiroya Oku (A / CA) Hiroya Oku

Hiroya Oku's Gantz reaches its cataclysmic conclusion!

While the truce with the alien invaders crumbles, Gantz warrior Kei races to save his beloved Tae aboard the alien mothership before the goliath vessel is consumed in the rapidly spreading destruction. But beyond Tae's desire to reunite with Kei is her hope that Kei can prevent a Gantz-led genocide of the aliens! Collects Gantz volumes 34-37.

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 24.99

MY HERO ACADEMIA ALL MIGHT GOLDEN AGE PVC STATUE

DEC220501

Izuku Midoriya, the main character of My Hero Academia, idolised All Might during his youth and had all sorts of memorabilia in his room, one of which was an action figure of All Might in his Silver Age costume. This is where we took inspiration from for this collectible's concept.

My Hero Academia: All Might Casual Wear PVC Statue

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 79.99

MY HERO ACADEMIA ALL MIGHT CASUAL WEAR PVC STATUE

DEC220502

Just like young Midoriya's action figure in the anime, our All Might is in his Golden Age costume and also features adjustable articulated arms. The shading details throughout the figure is also very accurate to the source, adding even more definition to the figure. It stands atop a strong magnetized circular base with the My Hero Academia logo.

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 79.99

CRASH BANDICOOT PVC STATUE

DEC220503

Crash BandicootTM was genetically enhanced by Doctor Neo Cortex. He escaped from Cortex's castle and acts as the opposition against Cortex. The most distinctive technique Crash uses is one in which he spins like a tornado at high speeds and knocks away almost anything that he strikes.

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 84.99

DARK SOULS GREAT GREY WOLD SIF SD FIG STANDARD ED

DEC220504

There is a cutscene that plays just before the start of The Great Grey Wolf, Sif boss battle, and there are two variations to this cutscene depending on how players progress through the game. This statue's concept is inspired by the alternate cutscene, which can be unlocked by first going through the contents of the Artorias of the Abyss DLC before facing Sif. The design of the base helps to recreate the cutscene as well, as it replicates the mossy grounds of Darkroot Garden, which is where the events took place.

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 89.99

SPYRO 2 RIPTO RAGE PVC STATUE

DEC220505

The concept for this statue is inspired by the official cover of the classic SpyroTM 2: Classic Ripto's Rage video game, from the pose of Spyro down to the design of the PVC base. The tilt of Spyro's head, his right paw up, the slight lean forward, the grassy terrain on fire that Spyro is standing on, and everything in between all directly matches the official video game cover the statue is based on!

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 89.99

LEGEND OF ZELDA MAJORAS MASK PVC STANDARD ED

DEC220506

Similar to the best-selling life-size resin F$F replica, this PVC version also features the same textured details and vibrant colors the mask is known for. Moreover, due to its smaller scale, we are now able to make this piece wall mountable via a slot at the back. But, if you prefer displaying your collection on shelves, the standard edition comes with a display stand you can mount the statue on.

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 89.99

LEGEND OF ZELDA MAJORAS MASK PVC COLL ED

DEC220507

Similar to the best-selling life-size resin replica, this PVC version also features the same textured details and vibrant colors the mask is known for. Moreover, due to its smaller scale, we are now able to make this piece wall mountable via a slot at the back.

The collector's edition also has two LED modes for the eyes: static and pulsing. What sets this PVC apart, however, is the ability to switch between these two modes through motion sensor! And, speaking of LED, the base for the collector's edition also has two LED modes: static, which emits white light, and animated, which cycles through five different colors (white, red, yellow, blue, and green).

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 109.99

LEGEND OF ZELDA BREATH OF WILD ZELDA PVC STATUE

DEC220508

The highly detailed Zelda PVC statue is seen striking a static yet commanding pose, with the Sheikah Slate in hand. The design on the base is based on the symbol that initiates when activating the Sheikah Slate interface. The collector's edition of this statue comes with bright LED functions for both the Sheikah Slate and the base. The statue is housed in a beautifully designed collector's box, which can also turn and double as a diorama backdrop for added visual aesthetics.

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 109.99