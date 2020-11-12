Set Your Alarms For 6.45 AM Tomorrow As Tesco Christmas Slots Open

NOTCOMICS: The non-British internet is going to get a little confused over the next 24 hours. Because lots of the British people they follow on social media and going to be stressing about whether or not they can secure a decent Christmas delivery slot from the supermarket Tesco.

Tesco is Britain's largest supermarket and their delivery service is the largest grocery delivery system in the world. In the USA, it is still a novelty, in Britain it is now a way of life, especially after shutdown. Tesco will be opening their slots of their Delivery Saver customers, those who pay a flat monthly fee for deliveries, with everyone else getting the chance in a week's time. By then, of course, all the decent slots will have been reserved.

The aim is to reserve the slot – it can then be updated any time up until 11.30pm the night before delivery. The earlier slots are the most desired as it is more likely that Tesco will have everything in stock.

Not getting an acceptable delivery slot can bring shame upon whatever head of the household has decided to take on this arduous task of constant refreshing, updating and praying to the internet gods that clicking on the "Confirm Shopping" blue buttons will go to green, that the credit card will take your details without a fraud flag being ticked (turn your VPN off for half an hour) and by five minutes past 7 tomorrow morning, you will be able to look your family in the eye and say, yes, I have a Tesco slot booked for Christmas Eve. And because I'm in London, Farmdrop for the day before.

Good luck everyone. Sadly, they won't be including copies of The Union by Paul Grist and Andrea DeVito from Marvel Comics in the delivery, but you can't have everything.