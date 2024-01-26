Seven New Comics Launch In Dark Horse Comics Full April 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Solicits | Tagged: eric powell, michael avon oeming, William Of Newbury

Dark Horse Comics' April 2024 solicits and solicitations are mostly for May and beyond. That's just the way things work for Mike Richardson these days. And include new launches William Of Newbury #1 by Michael Avon Oeming, Masters Of The Universe: Revelation #1 by Tim Sheridan, Rob David, Ted Biaselli, and Daniel HDR. Lester Of Lesser Gods #1 by Eric Powell, Lucky Yates, and Gideon Kendall. The Witcher: Corvo Bianco #1 by Bartosz Sztybor, and Corrado Mastantuono. Heartpiercer #1 by Rich Douek and Gavin Smith. Butchers Boy #1 by Landry Walker and Justin Greenwood. And Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins IV #1 by Matthew Mercer, Jody Houser and Noah Hayes.

WILLIAM OF NEWBURY #1

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB240995

(W) Michael Avon Oeming (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

From the co-creator of the Eisner Award-winning, bestselling Powers comes this brand-new anthropomorphic supernatural series that's Hellboy meets Redwall. Loosely based on real events in 12th century England during what was known as "The Anarchy." A time where the country was beset with plague, civil war, and demons. William of Newbury is a neurotic monk, fearful of the earthly world, but confident and unwavering in the face of true evil. He fights the dead to restore peace, but his brother is intent on stopping him, fearing for his soul. Newbury is dark, yet quaint, deadly yet cute. Follow him as he negotiates with thieves, evades his brother and the church, and battles the undead and evil spirits. This is a tale fit for lovers of history and supernatural folklore of all ages.

In Shops: May 29, 2024

MASTERS OF UNIVERSE REVOLUTION #1 CVR A WILKINS

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB240977

FEB240978 – MASTERS OF UNIVERSE REVOLUTION #1 CVR B BOSS

(W) Tim Sheridan, Rob David, Ted Biaselli (A) Daniel HDR (CA) Dave Wilkins

Fates and ambitions collide! Journey to the earliest days of one of the universe's most consequential, and fraught, team ups in this first issue of the official four-part prequel to the Netflix streaming event. Hordak is an ambitious general, eager to make his mark; Skeletor is an aspiring mage, hungry for power. Joining forces, melding ancient Eternian magic with advanced Horde technology, could bring them all their evil hearts' desire… but they'll have to survive each other first.

In Shops: May 15, 2024

LESTER OF LESSER GODS #1 CVR A KENDALL

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB240973

FEB240974 – LESTER OF LESSER GODS #1 CVR B POWELL

(W) Eric Powell, Lucky Yates (A / CA) Gideon Kendall

Eric Powell (The Goon) and comedian and voice actor Lucky Yates (Archer) combine twisted comedic talents to bring you Lester of the Lesser Gods. Originally created as an unproduced animated short by Powell a decade ago, the concept was revived when the two writers were looking for a comic project to work on. Lester, the larping bastard son of the Odin, wanders the post-apocalyptic wasteland after thwarting Satan's attempt to bring about the end of days. But can this hero of the downtrodden survive the battle arena of Will Frye the Technomancer Guy. With an alternate special edition cover by Eric Powell!

In Shops: May 01, 2024

WITCHER CORVO BIANCO #1 CVR A MASTANTUONO

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB240996

FEB240997 – WITCHER CORVO BIANCO #1 CVR B ZONJIC

FEB240998 – WITCHER CORVO BIANCO #1 CVR C NEYEF

FEB240999 – WITCHER CORVO BIANCO #1 CVR D MOLINA

(W) Bartosz Sztybor (A / CA) Corrado Mastantuono

Geralt acquires a taste for a simple life-good wine and good company. With Yennefer at his side, the routines of a witcher are eclipsed. But the stains of history are deep, and with blood and wine, every drop attracts those who want more. The U.S. comics debut of Italian comics legend Corrado Mastantuono!

In Shops: May 08, 2024

HEARTPIERCER #1

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB240966

(W) Rich Douek (A / CA) Gavin Smith

Atala thought she was saving the world-but hunting the great beasts wound up dooming it. Betrayed by her lord, and left for dead, she awakes in a dark world overrun by nightmares, with a single mission on her mind: revenge. A thrilling new dark fantasy tale from the minds of Rich Douek and Gavin Smith!

In Shops: May 15, 2024

BUTCHERS BOY #1

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB240953

(W) Landry Walker (A / CA) Justin Greenwood

Deep within the backroads of the Pacific Northwest, an entire town fell victim to the brutal cleaver of the Butcher of La Perdita. But that was more than a hundred years ago, and in that time the generational nightmare of murder and meat has been reduced to morbid clickbait folklore for bored travelers to share online. And yet some say the Butcher still haunts the streets at night, seeking fresh meat for his larder. A true Lovecraftian horror? Or just the feverish dreams of a mentally unstable serial killer. Six friends on a road trip are about to find out…

In Shops: May 22, 2024

CRITICAL ROLE VOX MACHINA ORIGINS IV #1

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB240954

(W) Matthew Mercer, Jody Houser (A) Noah Hayes (CA) Alicia Sanchez

Hello! Is anybody home? Vox Machina is tasked to investigate the whereabouts of Sir Fince after his disappearance. After some poking and prodding, clues lead the team to a mysterious basement. What dark surprises await our heroes in the bowels of his homestead? The campaign continues with series IV of Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins, from the New York Times bestselling team of Jody Houser, Noah Hayes, Diana Sousa, and Ariana Maher!

In Shops: May 29, 2024

ASIRI TP VOL 01 (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB241000

(W) Roye Okupe (A) Samuel Iwunze, Toyin Ajetunmobi, Sunkanmi Akinboye, Etubi Onucheyo

An afrofuturistic graphic novel that's X-Men meets Attack on Titan from the creators at YouNeek Studios! The Asiri Volume 1 begins an epic science fantasy about an ancient, advanced West African civilization of space explorers that once colonized Mars and strove for galactic stability. Enhanced by an inner power called "Inkra," the Asiri can manipulate technology in ways never seen. However, their golden age comes to a devastating halt after a mysterious enemy invades from deep space. Now, a once-thriving civilization is thrust into chaos as loyalty quickly becomes a liability.

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

ASSASSINS APPRENTICE II #6

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB240947

(W) Jody Houser, Robin Hobb (A) Ryan Kelly (CA) Anna Steinbauer

On the edge of the Occlusion Zone, the Republic outpost on Eriadu is a safe place for a reunion of allies. After a year of hoping, searching, and daring rescues, Zeen, Lula, and more friends have made their way to this new home. Reunited, it's time to face their destiny and stand together against the fearsome onslaught of the Nihil from beyond the Stormwall. What new challenges await our heroes on the next leg of their journey?

In Shops: May 08, 2024

In Shops: May 08, 2024

ASSASSINS CREED VALHALLA HIDDEN CODEX HC

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB240948

(W) Mathieu Gabella (A) Paolo Traisci

After securing his own freedom from a clan of Vikings that kidnapped him, Edward, a scribe and reluctant monk, returns to find his brother missing and strange documents blackened by a language he innately understands. No one knows where these occult-looking symbols came from, but Edward has seen such writings before: in the workshop of an enigmatic wise man among the Vikings who is part of a secret order: Those Unseen. An order that could offer answers to Edward, and guarantee his aspirations of freedom and knowledge. But with that knowledge can he find and rescue his own brother before it's too late?

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

AVATAR FRONTIERS OF PANDORA #4

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB240949

(W) Ray Fawkes (A / CA) Gabriel Guzman

With the end of So'lek's quest in sight, he still feels the pain of his past. An encounter with deadly viperwolves leaves him in the care of some of the most skilled botanists on Pandora-the Tawkami clan. With remedies to heal the body, what can cure the wounds of his mind?

In Shops: May 29, 2024

BLUE BOOK 1947 #4 CVR A OEMING

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB240950

FEB240951 – BLUE BOOK 1947 #4 CVR B ALBUQUERQUE

FEB240952 – BLUE BOOK 1947 #4 CVR C 10 COPY NGUYEN

(W) James Tynion Iv (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

The country's fascination with UFOs grew tremendously after the crash discovery in Roswell, New Mexico and the fervor starts to inspire hoaxes, lies, and further paranoia as the information (whether true or not) spreads across the United States of America. Also including a True Weird backup story by John Harris Dunning, John J. Pearson, and Aditya Bidikar!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

DAWNRUNNER #3 CVR A CAGLE

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB240955

FEB240956 – DAWNRUNNER #3 CVR B RADHAKRISHNAN

FEB240957 – DAWNRUNNER #3 CVR C WJINGAARD

FEB240958 – DAWNRUNNER #3 CVR D 10 COPY CAGLE FOIL

(W) Ram V. (A / CA) Evan Cagle

Ace mech pilot, Anita Marr, continues to explore the unusual link forming between her and Dawnrunner, the new prototype Iron King she has been partnered with. Together, they might be humanity's best hope in fighting back the ongoing onslaught of the monstrous Tetza.

In Shops: May 22, 2024

DUDLEY DATSON #2 CVR A IGLE

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB240959

FEB240960 – DUDLEY DATSON #2 CVR B IGLE

FEB240961 – DUDLEY DATSON #2 CVR C KRISTANTINA

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Juan Castro (A / CA) Jamal Igle

From New York Times bestselling creators Scott Snyder and Jamal Igle comes this rollicking sci-fi adventure story about a boy, his dog, and a machine that controls time and space! What could go wrong?

Trapped in the ultimate labyrinth, Dudley and Daedalus must find a way back to Earth to stop the Prometheans' scourge. But will they manage to make it out alive?

In Shops: May 22, 2024

GHOSTBUSTERS BACK IN TOWN #3 CVR A MITTEN

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB240962

FEB240963 – GHOSTBUSTERS BACK IN TOWN #3 CVR B NORTON

(W) David M. Booher (A) Blue Delliquanti (CA) Christopher Mitten

As tensions rise in the city and in the Spengler family, Phoebe discovers the entity targeting the Ghostbusters: the malevolent Madam Malvaeux! On her own and outmatched, Phoebe escapes through the sewers, and stumbles into… supernatural standup?

In Shops: May 29, 2024

GOON THEM THAT DONT STAY DEAD #3 CVR A POWELL (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB240964

FEB240965 – GOON THEM THAT DONT STAY DEAD #3 CVR B SCHULTZ (MR)

(W) Eric Powell (A / CA) Eric Powell

To mark the 25th anniversary of the Goon, Eric Powell returns with an all new mini-series, Them That Don't Stay Dead! It's homecoming for the Goon's most hated enemies as things take a turn for the worse on Lonely Street. And the sledding only gets more treacherous for the big lug as the mysterious Dorothy Die adds to the turmoil. She's all too willing to twist the knife in the Goon's back. But why? Hey, it's not all bleak. Franky has a sandwich. With an alternate special edition cover by legendary comic artis Mark Schultz.

In Shops: May 22, 2024

HELEN OF WYNDHORN #3 CVR A EVELY

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB240967

FEB240968 – HELEN OF WYNDHORN #3 CVR B FOIL EVELY

FEB240969 – HELEN OF WYNDHORN #3 CVR C 10 COPY MOON

(W) Tom King (A / CA) Bilquis Evely

Helen returns to the grounds of Wyndhorn House from what appears to have been from a fantastical warrior paradise. Was what she experienced real or from the mind of her late father who penned stories of a barbaric adventurer in a bizarre land.

In Shops: May 15, 2024

JOHN CARPENTERS TOXIC COMMANDO RISE OF SLUDGE GOD #3

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB240970

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (CA) Skylar Patridge

In the heart of the quarantine zone, Gallagher and her resolute team find themselves trapped in a chilling deadlock with a relentless horde of bloodthirsty sludge monsters. As an enigmatic terraforming phenomenon lingers, a daring plan emerges, paving the way for an electrifying, high-stakes confrontation with the Sludge God!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

KILL ALL IMMORTALS #4 CVR A BARRETT

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB240971

FEB240972 – KILL ALL IMMORTALS #4 CVR B PHILIPS

(W) Zackary Kaplan (A) Fico Ossio (CA) Oliver Barrett

A Viking never vacates a fight, wicked horrors and all, for only a true warrior enters Valhalla. Armed with the shocking truth about her family's immortality, Frey questions her lack of agency in her family's past. But when she is trapped by her father, she faces the ultimate test: to sacrifice her lover's life over her freedom.

In Shops: May 22, 2024

MASTERPIECE #6 CVR A MALEEV

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB240975

FEB240976 – MASTERPIECE #6 CVR B SOOK

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Alex Maleev

The explosive finale! Emma is the brilliant young woman whose life has been turned upside down by the reveal that her long lost parents were in fact very famous thieves. A mantle they left to her! Emma has now gotten over the fact that she no idea how to do any of these things and has created her own crew to pull her own plans against all the bastards who have torn her reality apart. Here come the big final twists!

In Shops: May 15, 2024

MINOR THREATS FASTEST WAY DOWN #2 CVR A HEPBURN

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB240979

FEB240980 – MINOR THREATS FASTEST WAY DOWN #2 CVR B HIPP

FEB240981 – MINOR THREATS FASTEST WAY DOWN #2 CVR C FOIL HEPBURN

(W) Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum (A / CA) Scott Hepburn

With Brain Tease out of the picture, the sadistic teen heroes, The Action, have set their sights on Frankie as they tear through Redport to uncover the truth about The Insomniac's death. Meanwhile Frankie's recent reckless behavior begins to jeopardize her criminal empire, putting her in direct conflict with her partner Scalpel. It's Minor Threat vs Minor Threat in a brutal rooftop battle for the ages. All that and "justice for Snakestalker" as the second arc of the Minor Threats saga continues…

In Shops: May 01, 2024

MONSTERS ARE MY BUSINESS & BUSINESS IS BLOODY #2

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB240982

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Patrick Piazzalunga

For a guy like Griz, killing monsters comes easy. Saving monsters? That's a whole new ball game! But that's what Griz and his chainsaw-wielding koala partner Cuddles have to do-save a monster from a terrible fate! But rescuing hideous beasts from their awful fates is dangerous business, especially when your own past is… complicated.

In Shops: May 08, 2024

ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #9 CVR A ROBLES

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB240983

FEB240984 – ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #9 CVR B DAO

FEB240985 – ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #9 CVR C 10 TALASKI

(W) Tate Brombal, Nick Robles (A) Soo Lee (CA) Nick Robles

Six months have passed since the battle in the Monster Underground, and Christopher has never been happier. He's finally embracing his inner mad scientist, building new inventions every day, and maybe even starting a Monster Club with Jordi and Viv?! But when two new students arrive at school and old foes refuse to die, Christopher's newfound bliss may end as soon as it began…

In Shops: May 08, 2024

OPERATION SUNSHINE ALREADY DEAD #2 CVR A RUBIN

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB240986

FEB240987 – OPERATION SUNSHINE ALREADY DEAD #2 CVR B DARROW

FEB240988 – OPERATION SUNSHINE ALREADY DEAD #2 CVR C MORAZZO

(W) Henry Zebrowski, Marcus Parks (A / CA) David Rubin

Just a few days before the commencement of "Operation Sunshine," in-fighting and sabotage plague our heroes and their plans to stop the ancient vampires and steal their magical vampire-curing relic.

In Shops: May 29, 2024

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #6 CVR A TOLIBA

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB240989

FEB240990 – STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #6 CVR B REES

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Harvey Tolibao

On the edge of the Occlusion Zone, the Republic outpost on Eriadu is a safe place for a reunion of allies. After a year of hoping, searching, and daring rescues, Zeen, Lula, and more friends have made their way to this new home. Reunited, it's time to face their destiny and stand together against the fearsome onslaught of the Nihil from beyond the Stormwall. What new challenges await our heroes on the next leg of their journey?

In Shops: May 15, 2024

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES SABER FOR HIRE #2

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB240991

(W) Scott Cavan (A / CA) Rachael Stott

The Nihil are kidnapping children with Force abilities. Can Ty Yorrick, former Jedi turned monster hunter, find them before it's too late? And what will Ty's frustrated apprentice do when he discovers that the villainous space pirates are also targeting the son of the Republic Chancellor? Plus: Ty has an encounter that will change her life forever!

In Shops: May 15, 2024

USAGI YOJIMBO CROW #2 CVR A SAKAI

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB240992

FEB240993 – USAGI YOJIMBO CROW #2 CVR B MITSUHIRO

FEB240994 – USAGI YOJIMBO CROW #2 CVR C 10 COPY

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

Gen and Stray Dog ask for Usagi's assistance with the bounty they're hunting when Usagi's cousin, Yukichi, is kidnapped! Yukichi will be released unharmed-only if our heroes abandon their search and leave the area. Usagi is shocked when his new enemies have something heartbreaking delivered to him to show how serious they are!

In Shops: May 08, 2024

CANARY GN

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB241001

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Dan Panosian

In 1891 a mine collapsed into itself. What was the dark substance found 666 feet underground? During the final days of the Gold Rush, one mining company in Colorado pulled up radioactive uranium, and then the mine then collapsed in on itself. Legends sprung up about the mine being cursed or even haunted. Now the Frontier is closed, the gold and silver mines have dried up. The country is becoming "civilized," and yet, in one stretch of the Rocky Mountains, a terrifying, new kind of violence is suddenly emerging. Random killings. People going mad and murdering neighbors, classmates without real cause. When a schoolboy kills his teacher with a hatchet, a famous federal marshal named Azrael William Holt is called in to investigate the killings. What he-and a brilliant young geologist-uncover is stranger and more horrifying than anything they could have ever imagined. Blending modern horror, historical fact and Western lore, two-time Eisner Award winning author Scott Snyder and veteran illustrator Dan Panosian have created a uniquely terrifying graphic novel thriller with Canary.

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

CANTO HC VOL 01

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB241002

(W) David S. Booher (A) Drew Zucker, Vittorio Astone, Deron Bennett

Enslaved for generations, Canto's people once had hearts. Now they have clocks. They are forbidden to love, yet Canto loves a little tin girl. When slavers damage her clock beyond repair, Canto embarks on an incredible journey through his strange and fantastic world to bring back her heart. As he conquers fearsome creatures and finds unlikely allies, he must confront the mysterious figure who has taken their hearts to save the one he loves. This high-quality hardcover reprint features brand new cover art, collects the entire first series, an expansive cover gallery, sketchbook and process section, and a new introduction by legendary Usagi Yojimbo creator Stan Sakai!

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

CAT GAMER TP VOL 05

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB241003

(W) Wataru Nadatani (A / CA) Wataru Nadatani

Office worker Riko Kozakura supports her entire band of adventurers-including the two cats she cohabitates with, party members Musubi and Soboro! Follow along as the three live, learn, and grow together. New quests and challenges offer the trio plenty of XP! "Leveling up" in skills, surprises, and adventures extends to real life, as Riko discovers what it's like living with two cats!

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

CHANGE HC (RES) (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB241004

(W) Whoopi Goldberg, Jaime Paglia (A) Sunkanmi Akinboye

Whoopi Goldberg brings new meaning to what it means to be a super-hero in a new graphic novel! Isabel Frost is a woman who has spent her life as wife, mother, grandmother-a life she feels isn't all she had hoped for, with a husband who has grown in another direction. A college graduate with a degree in science, Isabel is an amazing gamer, who plays with people all over the country. With the help of her comic-loving grandson and irreverent best friend, she must learn to control her abilities and embrace her new identity as The Change-both the change of life and her surprising and extraordinary super-powers.

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

CRITICAL ROLE MIGHTY NEIN ORIGINS CADUCEUS CLAY HC

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB241005

(W) Taliesin Jaffe, Matthew Mercer, Kendra Wells (A) Gus Allen, Enrica Eren Angiolini

Death is never truly the end. Generations of the Clay family have tended to the careful rituals in the Blooming Grove. But when corruption begins to creep in on their sacred space, the Clays depart one by one to seek answers. Soon young Caduceus and Clarabelle are the only ones left, and when a dangerous burial quest falls to Caduceus, he must leave the Grove to do the family's work. Follow the origin story of the Mighty Nein's Caduceus Clay in this beautiful hardcover graphic novel written by Kendra Wells, illustrated by Gus Allen, with colors by Eren Angiolini and letters by Ariana Maher.

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

DEN HC VOL 04 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB241006

(W) Richard Corben (A / CA) Richard Corben

Several years after our last adventure, Den is battered and broken after Kath abandons him. Determined to get her back he transforms to muscular glory and fights his way back to Neverwhere on another bizarre journey. Den Volume 4: Dreams and Alarums is the next book in a series of deluxe graphic novels from renowned creator Richard Corben's library to be published by Dark Horse Comics. This special edition also features bonus material, art pages restored by long-time Corben collaborator José Villarrubia, re-lettered by Nate Piekos of Blambot, and an introduction by Cullen Bunn, all presented in a gorgeous hardcover with a dust jacket.

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

EC ARCHIVES CRIME SUSPENSTORIES TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB241007

(W) Al Feldstein, William M Gaines (A) Johnny Craig, Graham Ingels, Jack Kamen

Before the dark days of the Comics Code, no publication presented the no-holds-barred portrayal of the dark side of criminality quite like EC Comics' Crime SuspenStories. Featuring intense dramas of villainy, treachery, and betrayal by comics giants Al Feldstein, Johnny Craig, Graham Ingels, Jack Davis, and Jack Kamen, Crime SuspenStories stands at the pinnacle of crime comics history. This value-priced volume collects Crime SuspenStories issues #7-12, including the original stories, ads, text pieces, and letters.

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

EERIE ARCHIVES TP VOL 06

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB241008

(W) Buddy Saunders, Nicola Cuti (A) Jack Sparling, Carlos Garzon, Tom Sutton

Let Cousin Eerie lead you through the shadows into total darkness in Eerie Archives Volume 6, now in a value-priced paperback edition. Feel the fear of the frightening fables from creators Tom Sutton, Ken Kelly, Richard Corben, Doug Moench, Basil Gogos, Carlos Garzon, Nicola Cuti, and more. Also includes an in-depth interview with longtime Warren Publishing scribe Doug Moench. Collects Eerie magazine issues #28-31.

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

GRENDEL OMNIBUS TP (2ND ED) VOL 06 DEVIL TALES

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB241009

(W) Matt Wagner, Darko Makan, Leiber, Steve (A) Edvin Biukovic, Pat McEown

From the visionary mind of Matt Wagner, this anthology collects stories from industry giants stepping into the world of Grendel. Rage and revenge bring out the darkest in humanity, especially on a planet overcome by the force of Grendel. Perfect for longtime fans and newcomers to the Grendel saga, these dark tales from multiple creative teams explore the violent, alarming future of the post-Orion Assante era, as Grendel becomes a global force. With over 400 pages of gripping narratives and stunning art, this omnibus volume features new cover art by Matt and Brennan Wagner with this new edition collecting the work for the first time in the standard comics size. Collects Homecoming #1-3, Devil's Choice #1-4, The Devil May Care #1-6, and The Devil's Apprentice #1-3.

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

HELLSING DLX ED TP VOL 08 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB241010

(W) Kohta Hirano (A) Kohta Hirano, Kohta Hirano

London is drowning in blood, its citizenry being butchered by the Nazi vampires of the Millennium Organization. And marching though this slaughterhouse are thousands of fanatic Catholic warriors, ready to strike down any who oppose their god. But both undead and zealot alike will have to contend with the return of the vampire lord Alucard, slave-paladin of the British Protestants, piloting an aircraft carrier up the Thames to join the fray! Kohta Hirano's Hellsing is a worldwide phenomenon, a science-fiction-horror manga masterpiece of shocking intensity and wild ingenuity.

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

MADMAN LIBRARY ED HC VOL 06

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB241011

(W) Mike Allred (A) Laura Allred, Han Allred (A / CA) Mike Allred

The Madman comics universe continues with over 500 pages drawn by legendary comics creator Michael Allred and friends in this true homage to superhero fiction, metaphysical philosophy, 1950s science fiction films, rock and roll pop music, and much more! Volume Six collects the rare and in color early work such as Grafik Muzik #1-4, Graphique Musique #1-3, the cult hit comics Madman in Your Face 3D Special and "Mr. Gum: Who Sell Out? You Sell Out?," as well as Allred's latest creator-owned series X-Ray Robot. This essential omnibus is perfect for all Madman and Allred fans alike featuring superhero team antics, music pop culture, and just plain ol' zany, sci fi fun!

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

MAGIC ORDER GN VOL 01 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB241012

(W) Mike Millar (A) Olivier Coipel

We live in a world where we've never seen a monster, and The Magic Order is the reason we sleep safely in our beds. By day, they live among us as our neighbors, friends, and co-workers, but by night they are the sorcerers, magicians, and wizards that protect us from the forces of darkness… unless the darkness gets them first. Magic meets the Mob in The Magic Order, as five families of magicians sworn to protect our world for generations must battle an enemy who's picking them off one by one. Collects The Magic Order Volume 1 #1-6.

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

OPERATION SUNSHINE GN VOL 01 BLOOD RUN

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB241013

(W) Henry Zebrowski, Marcus Parks (A) David Rubin

From the bestselling hosts of the hit The Last Podcast on the Left and Black Hammer's David Rub n comes this all-new humorous and action-packed horror comic book series that's Near Dark meets Ocean's Eleven. A group of young, alienated vampires known as "bugs" plot to steal a magical object from ancient monstrous vampires to turn themselves back to human. Along the way they uncover a sprawling monster underground, a top-secret plot run by the elder creatures, elite militant vampire slayers, and madness beyond imagining blocking their path to humanity. Collects Operation Sunshine #1-#4 and additionally features a sketchbook section, and bonus pinups by David Aja, Kelley Jones, Eric Powell, James Stokoe, Ben Marra, and Malachi Ward.

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

STRANGER THINGS VOYAGE GN

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB241014

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Todor Hristov, Nate Piekos, Francesco Segala

Captain Jacoby is too broke to reject a shady deal from a group of Russians looking to get from Alaska back to Kamchatka on his freighter ship, The Persephone. Things get turned upside down when a crew member gets butchered. The captain and his crew suspect something strange is at play and must root out a monster while a vicious storm rages all around them in the middle of the ocean. Comics and Screenwriter Michael Moreci (Barbaric, The Plot) and outstanding artist Todor Hristov (Stranger Things: Kamchatka), and team return for a tight-quarters rampage in the world of Stranger Things. Collects Stranger Things: The Voyage #1-4.

In Shops: Jul 10, 2024

SUBGENRE HC

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB241015

(W) Wilfredo Torres (A) Wilfredo Torres

From the New York Times-bestselling creators of BANG! comes a mind-bending, multi-dimensional murder mystery presented in a pulp magazine-sized format! A man is living two lives. He is a private detective in a dystopian cyberpunk future trying to solve a triple murder. But when he falls asleep-he wakes up as a wandering adventurer in a barbaric fantasy world where magic exists. Is he two separate people? Or is he a third person that has undergone a psychotic split? He jumps back and forth from sword-wielding barbarian to jaded private eye trying to solve the brutal crime. But the bigger question is, can he merge these realities without losing himself? Collects Subgenre #1-4.

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

TRANSPLANTS TP (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB241016

(W) Dave Collard (A) Domenico Carbone

When Jess finally receives the long-awaited organ transplant that she desperately needs to live, she believes all her troubles are behind her. That is until she starts developing some interesting side effects from the transplant-a newfound set of fantastical abilities and superpowers. When she discovers that everyone else who received organs from this donor is also experiencing the same thing, they must all figure out who this donor was, and decide what to do with the powers-use them for good, evil, or simply ignore them altogether.

In Shops: Jul 10, 2024

TRICK PONY TP

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB241017

(W) Greg Lockard (A) Anna David, Lucas Gattoni

From the GLAAD Media Award-nominated writer of the bestselling queer historical graphic novel Liebestrasse comes this LGBTQA+ fantasy tale of a washed-up rodeo star heading home to visit his father in the hospital. While on the road he confronts the mistakes of his past and the monsters of his present. A beautiful story that blends together themes of second chances, magical realism, queer romance, and fantasy.

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

LANCER TTRPG CORE RULEBOOK HC

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB241018

(W) Tom Parkinson-Morgan (A) Miguel Lopez

A Mud-and-Lasers Tabletop Roleplaying Game of Modular Mechs and the Pilots that crew them. Fifteen millennia into the future, humanity has survived near collapse and since expanded ever wider into the frontiers of space, organized by Union, the central hegemon of the populated galaxy. At Union's heart, the dream of human utopia has been realized; but Lancer is set at the trembling edges of the expansion where resistance to the ideals of the utopia grow. As a lancer, you pilot a mech as unique as yourself. You are, by training, luck, circumstance, or work, one of the best. In this era near the golden age, you have one question to answer above all: who do you fight for? Lancer features a deep, story-rich setting for players to engage with. Every choice they make, every ordnance they mount, every weapon they wield – all of it has lore attached, just waiting for a story to develop. Created in partnership with Massif Press.

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

MASS EFFECT TALI ZORAH FIGURE

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB241019

By the time Tali joins Shepard's team aboard the Normandy, she has proven herself intelligent and trustworthy by providing knowledge of the Reapers. With her insight into the geth, expertise on technology old and new, and unquestioned loyalty, Tali is an indispensable ally. This PVC figure stands at 8.5" tall and will definitely enhance your lineup of Mass Effect figures!

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

MASS EFFECT URDNOT WREX FIGURE

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB241020

Born to Clan Urdnot, the famed and often feared krogan is also one of the last krogan

battlemasters, the toughest krogan in existence due to their biotic abilities and diligent

determination. Despite his prowess in battle, Wrex doesn't partake in pointless violence and is

one of the few of his people planning for a new krogan future. At 9.75" tall, this figure is ready to unleash his usually-tempered fury on any that would get in the way of him or his squad.

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

