Shadow Of The Golden Crane #1 Preview: Sue's 60s Family Feud

Shadow Of The Golden Crane #1 hits stores this week, diving into B.P.R.D. agent Sue Xiang's mysterious family history and the enigmatic Golden Crane Society. Paranormal puzzles await!

Article Summary Discover Agent Sue Xiang's past in Shadow Of The Golden Crane #1, releasing January 15, 2025.

Unravel a 1960s B.P.R.D. mystery in a paranormal puzzle linked to the enigmatic Golden Crane Society.

Join creators Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson, and Michael Avon Oeming in this four-part standalone series.

A mysterious B.P.R.D. case in the 1960s forces Agent Sue Xiang to dive into the history of the secretive Golden Crane Society, and into the questions in her own family past as well. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is joined by writer Chris Roberson (Hellboy and the B.P.R.D., Panya: The Mummy's Curse) and artist Michael Avon Oeming (Abe Sapien, Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1956) in this paranormal puzzle that unfolds across time. • Ties in with Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. 1950s. • Agent Sue Xiang in a standalone series! • Four issue series.

Shadow Of The Golden Crane #1

by Chris Roberson & Michael Avon Oeming, cover by Clem Robins

A mysterious B.P.R.D. case in the 1960s forces Agent Sue Xiang to dive into the history of the secretive Golden Crane Society, and into the questions in her own family past as well. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is joined by writer Chris Roberson (Hellboy and the B.P.R.D., Panya: The Mummy's Curse) and artist Michael Avon Oeming (Abe Sapien, Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1956) in this paranormal puzzle that unfolds across time. • Ties in with Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. 1950s. • Agent Sue Xiang in a standalone series! • Four issue series.

Dark Horse Comics

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 15, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801340500111

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

