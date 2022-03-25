Shadow War Alpha #1 Preview: Robin Works on His Mommy Issues

Robin works on his Mommy Issues… by battling her in a swordfight in this preview of Shadow War Alpha #1 while R'as Al Ghul watches. Will Robin have to deal with his Grand Daddy issues next? Or will Deathstroke take care o it? Check out the preview below.

SHADOW WAR ALPHA #1

DC Comics

0122DC040

0122DC041 – Shadow War Alpha #1 Cover – $6.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Viktor Bogdanovic (CA) Jonboy Meyers

When Deathstroke assassinates Ra's al Ghul, Talia al Ghul demands revenge and sends her League of Shadows to kill Deathstroke and Deathstroke Inc.! Batman and Robin must team up to track down Deathstroke and bring him to justice…but do they? Expect over-the-top fights, action, mystery, and betrayal as this crossover event creates a major impact on the DCU! The action continues in April with Batman #122!

In Shops: 3/29/2022

SRP: $5.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.