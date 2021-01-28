Shadowman #1 Returns (Honestly) In Valiant April 2021 Solicitations

Shadowman was meant to launch its new series from Valiant Entertainment earlier last year. But, you know, stuff happened. So one year later, it is hoping that it is second time lucky with Shadowman #1 by Cullen Bunn and Jon Davis-Hunt.

SHADOWMAN (2020) #1 CVR A DAVIS-HUNT (RES)

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

FEB211590

(W) Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Jon Davis-Hunt

From the bestselling master of horror Cullen Bunn (Venom) and bone-chilling artist Jon Davis-Hunt (Clean Room) comes a shocking supernatural odyssey. Jack Boniface is SHADOWMAN, a powerful protector who keeps humanity safe from the demons that claw at the fabric of our reality. The forces of darkness are awakening, and they are hungry for life. Will Shadowman be able to save us all, or will the darkness devour the world as we know it? In Shops: Apr 28, 2021 SRP: $3.99

SHADOWMAN (2020) #1 CVR B REIS (RES)

SHADOWMAN (2020) #1 CVR C HORROR HOMAGE JOHNSON (RES)

SHADOWMAN (2020) #1 CVR D BLANK (RES)

SHADOWMAN (2020) #1 CVR E #1-12 PRE-ORDER BUNDLE ED MOORE (R

SHADOWMAN (2020) #1 CVR G 250 COPY INCV BLACK GLASS CVR (RES

SAVAGE (2020) #3 CVR A TO

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

FEB211596

(W) Max Bemis (A) Nathan Stockman (CA) Marcus To

Mad geniuses Max Bemis (Worst X-Man Ever) and Nate Stockman (Spidey) take you to a magical place filled with sun, fun, and…monsters trying to eat you????

SAVAGE has run away from the lights and cameras and superhero responsibilities from London and created his own make-shift home in the tropics.

Unfortunately, the twisted Professor Nealon and Project Bizarre's quest to unleash the creatures from the odd dimension known as the Faraway beyond the British Isles -the Giant Dinos have gone GLOBAL!

Can SAVAGE stop Project Bizarre's diabolical plan… or will dinosaurs rule the Earth once again? In Shops: Apr 14, 2021 SRP: $3.99

SAVAGE (2020) #3 CVR B QUINONES

SAVAGE (2020) #3 CVR C #1-4 PRE-ORDER BUNDLE ED

BLOODSHOT (2019) TP VOL 04

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

FEB211599

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Brett Booth, Pedro Andreo (CA) Rod Reis

Who can a one-man army trust when everyone's trying to kill him? New York Times bestselling writer Tim Seeley (Nightwing) joins superstar artist Brett Booth (Titans) on Bloodshot's road to retribution in the next incendiary volume of the series CBR calls "a fast, brutal return for Valiant's action hero."

Collecting BLOODSHOT #10-12, along with material from VALIANT 2020: THE YEAR OF HEROES FCBD SPECIAL. In Shops: May 12, 2021 SRP: $14.99