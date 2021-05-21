Shang-Chi #1 Review: Family Business

With a movie on the horizon and communities hungry for representation, one of Marvel's most skilled hand-to-hand combatants has a new job and new responsibilities in Shang-Chi #1. These new circumstances are not easy for the title character to manage and could put him at odds with many people who would normally be allies.

Shang-Chi #1 Cover. Credit: Marvel

Shang-Chi's father ran a secret organization called The Five Weapons Society (which has nothing to do with the brilliant Five Weapons by Jimmie Robinson — they're not even the same five weapons), based on five disciplines of martial combat. Shang-Chi has inherited the leadership of this group as "Brother Hand" (using only his body as a weapon) and leading the four half-siblings who lead the other disciplines (the Damian Wayne-ish Sister Dagger, stick-using Brother Staff, the gigantic Sister Hammer, and the swashbuckling Brother Sabre). Shang-Chi honestly has little interest in running an army of assassins; instead, he wants to date an attractive lawyer he knows. Unfortunately, as he tries to turn his "family business" from crime to crime-fighting (shades of Agents of Atlas), the natural inclinations of his siblings (especially Sister "Deadly Dagger") lean more towards Fiona from Burn Notice or Mouse from A Devil In A Blue Dress. That creates wonderful creative tension between the "subordinate" and apparent leader.

Spider-Man pops up as a complication here and leads to Shang-Chi dropping a very effective line ("What does your Spider-Sense tell you?") that is a fantastic thematic element. This leads Shang-Chi to make a very difficult decision and lead his character in an unexpected direction.

This script by Gene Luen Yang is really, very good, developing the disparate elements of Shang-Chi's life, pulling him in every direction as he aims to stay true to himself. The artwork from Dike Ruan, Triona Farrell, and Travis Lanham deliver some big surprises and fast cut-styled action sequences as well as an intimate dinner, and the Spider-Man depiction here does a lot of acting with body language and without the benefits of facial expressions. This is rock-solid adventure storytelling set in a familiar superheroic world. RATING: BUY.

Shang-Chi #1
By Gene Luen Yang, Dike Ruan
SHANG-CHI VS. THE MARVEL UNIVERSE! Shang-Chi and his family are back! And this time, they're colliding head-to-head with the Marvel Universe's biggest heroes! Shang-Chi has finally taken his place as the leader of the Five Weapons Society. But using an evil secret organization as a force for good won't be easy. And it's about to get a lot harder when Shang-Chi's fellow super heroes, like the Amazing Spider-Man, start to see him as the bad guy! Gene Luen Yang and Dike Ruan return to bring you the next chapter of this Marvel legend!

About Hannibal Tabu

Hannibal Tabu is a writer, journalist, DJ, poet and designer living in south Los Angeles with his wife and children. He's a winner of the 2012 Top Cow Talent Hunt, winner of the 2018-2019 Cultural Trailblazer award from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, his weekly comic book review column THE BUY PILE can be found on iHeartRadio's Nerd-O-Rama podcast, his reviews can be found on BleedingCool.com, and more information can be found at his website, www.hannibaltabu.com. Plus, get free weekly web comics on the Operative Network at http://bit.ly/combatshaman.
