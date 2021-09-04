Shang-Chi #4 Preview: Shang-Chi Crushes Box Office, FF Security

Shang-Chi may be currently setting labor day opening records at the box office, but on Wednesday, he'll be smashing through the Fantastic Four's security. At least, that's what we see happen in this preview of Shang-Chi #4, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check it out below.

SHANG-CHI #4

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Dike Ruan (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

SHANG-CHI VS. THE FANTASTIC FOUR!

• Someone has been sending Shang-Chi strange messages in his dreams…

• …and the messages seem to be coming from the Negative Zone!

• But who is sending him these messages? And what do they mean?

• And why are the Fantastic Four standing in his way? Rated T+

In Shops: 9/8/2021

SRP: $3.99