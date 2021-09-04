Shang-Chi #4 Preview: Shang-Chi Crushes Box Office, FF Security

Shang-Chi may be currently setting labor day opening records at the box office, but on Wednesday, he'll be smashing through the Fantastic Four's security. At least, that's what we see happen in this preview of Shang-Chi #4, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check it out below.
SHANG-CHI #4
MARVEL COMICS
JUL210697
(W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Dike Ruan (CA) Leinil Francis Yu
SHANG-CHI VS. THE FANTASTIC FOUR!
• Someone has been sending Shang-Chi strange messages in his dreams…
• …and the messages seem to be coming from the Negative Zone!
• But who is sending him these messages? And what do they mean?
• And why are the Fantastic Four standing in his way?
Rated T+
In Shops: 9/8/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for JUL210697 SHANG-CHI #4, by (W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Dike Ruan (CA) Leinil Francis Yu, in stores Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
