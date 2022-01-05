Shang-Chi Gets Another Family Member (Shang-Chi #7 Spoilers)

Shang-Chi's family history can be a little problematic, given that he was initially published at Marvel Comics as the literal son of Fu Manchu. That was eventually changed, not for the problematic "yellow peril" trope of the character but that Marvel Comics no longer had the license rights. So Shang Chi's father was now Zheng Zu, sorcerer and crime boss. While his mother was an unnamed Caucasian American woman who originally Fu Manchu genetically selected to be the mother of his progeny.

Recently the Shang Chi And The Ten Rings film merged Zheng Zu with The Mandarin to give us Xu Wenwu and that gave Shang Chi control over the Mandarin's rings – now bracelets – as part of his power set.

The film also remade his mother as Ying Li, with a mystical and magical past, and teaching Shang Chi, the special martial arts style of the Ta-Lo people.

While the comics, written by Gene Luen Yang, recently took that new movie history and merged with the comics, so that Shang-Chi's mother is now Jiang Li, born into one of Ta-Lo's few communities of mortals appointed as guardians of the stone gateway to Qilin Island.

She rescued a shipwrecked Zheng Zu from pirates, nursed him back to health, and fell in love, all against the wishes of Jiang Li's father.

Jiang Li and Zu fled to the House of the Deadly Hand, where Jiang Li discovered Zu's true identity as the leader of the Five Weapons Society criminal organization.

Married with children, in the comics, Jiang Li disappeared after Hydra attacked the House of the Deadly Hand, and Shang-Chi again believes she was dead.

And while much of that plays out in today's Shang-Chi, filling out Shang Chi's family backstory now that the movie has done its own version, we get to see Jian Li's father, Shang-Chi's grandfather for the first time. Chieftain Xi…

With a whole host of powers along for the ride… here are today's and upcoming solicitation, as well as Chieftain Xi making a cover debut for the next issue….

SHANG-CHI #7

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • DIKE RUAN (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA • DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

WHO WAS SHANG-CHI'S MOTHER? Arrows will definitely fly when we flashback to the first meeting of Shang-Chi's parents! Who was Shang-Chi's mother? And how did someone so virtuous and heroic fall for an evil warlord like Zheng Zu? Plus, in the present, the tides begin to turn against Shang-Chi, as the mastermind gathering all of his foes stands revealed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SHANG-CHI #8

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • DIKE RUAN (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

HEADSHOT SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG

The story of the true origin of Shang-Chi's family concludes!

Shang-Chi's parents, Jiang Li and Zheng Zu, have fallen in love and built a nurturing family. But what terrible event rips Shang-Chi's family apart forever? It's not what you think!

Plus: In the present, Shang-Chi continues to fight off an assassination attempt from all sides!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99\

SHANG-CHI #9

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • MARCUS TO (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

X-Gwen Variant Cover by TONY FLEECS • VARIANT COVER BY David Baldeon

NEW ARC STARTS HERE!

For months, a mysterious mastermind has been operating behind the scenes to take down Shang-Chi and his family. Now, he is stepping out of the shadows to make his final strike. His objective? To destroy everyone in Shang-Chi's bloodline! Join writer Gene Luen Yang and new ongoing artist, Marcus To (EXCALIBUR), as they embark on the next new phase of Shang-Chi's legend!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HANG-CHI #10

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • MARCUS TO (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by CREEES LEE

CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Shang-Chi's family is in pieces, but when the going gets tough, family sticks together. It's time for the family to reunite…and that means everybody! For the only way to protect each other from certain death is together! But will Shang-Chi's siblings be able to forgive him and forget the past?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99