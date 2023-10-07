Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: red hood, Shawn Martinbrough

Shawn Martinbrough's Red Hood Is Coming in 2024, Promise

In January 2022, Shawn Martinbrough wrote, "Shawn is writing a new, soon-to-be-announced Gotham City project for DC Comics."

In January 2022, Bleeding Cool reported that on Shawn Martinbrough's website, he wrote, "Shawn is writing a new, soon-to-be-announced Gotham City project for DC Comics. The six-part series will be released in 2022…" alongside a Red Hood logo. Then on what-was-then-called-Twiotter, he posted "@DCComics/ Coming 2022. #writing #redhood ".

This was to believed to be a follow-up to a two-issue story in Red Hood for DC Comics, itself a sequel to Christopher Priest's Batman: The Hill. And it looked as if Shawn Martinbrough is returning to the characters rather soonish. But since then, radio silence. Until now. He posted to X, "Just got an update on the release of this six part sequel from @DCOfficial . I appreciate everyone's patience & can't wait to share! Early #2024 #writing"

Shawn Martinbrough is a former student of the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art/Performing Arts and The School of Visual Arts. He is best known as a comic book artist, including work on Detective Comics, DMZ, Luke Cage Noir, Black Panther: The Man Without Fear, Hellboy, is the co-creator with Robert Kirkman of Thief Of Thieves and the French graphic novel Prométhée 13:13 with Christophe Bec.

Shawn Martinbrough is also writing and illustrating his first creator-owned graphic novel for Megascope, the new Abrams Books imprint founded by John Jennings, and is the artist of Like Lava In My Veins, the upcoming children's book by Derrick D. Barnes and Nancy Paulsen Books/Penguin Random House.

Inspired by Shawn Martinbrough's TEDx Talk, which explored storytelling and themes of inclusion, The George Lucas Foundation consulted with Shawn to develop the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Summer Studio. Co-hosted by the Boys and Girls Club in South Central Los Angeles, Shawn worked with a team of artists and educators to provide an intensive two-week workshop culminating with each student creating their own mini-comic book. The Society of Illustrators in New York City presented an exclusive gallery showing of Shawn's work. His Storyteller exhibit featured original artwork from various projects published by DC Comics, Marvel, Skybound/Image, Dark Horse, and others. And outside of comics, Shawn Martinbrough created storyboards and art for the Blood Brothers documentary on Netflix about Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X as well as Mike Tyson: The Knockout, for ABC/Hulu.

