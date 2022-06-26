She-Hulk #4 Preview: Breaking The First Rule of Super Fight Club

What will The Thing do when he finds out about the secret Super Fight Club in this preview of She-Hulk #4? He'll probably want to join in. But what would his wife think? Check out the preview below.

She-Hulk #4

by Rainbow Rowell & Roge Antonio, cover by Jen Bartel

Super Fight Club is here and She-Hulk isn't going to break the rules. Good thing Rainbow and Rogê are going to break the first rule and talk about it just for you. Jennifer Walters never promised (us) not to break rules at her day job. Rule #1? No super hero clients. She did promise her boss, though, so…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Jun 29, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620084900411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620084900421 – SHE-HULK 4 ZULLO SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620084900431 – SHE-HULK 4 DAUTERMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.