Sholly Fisch And Missing Words In Grant Morrison Superman Omnibus

Sholly Fisch has written more Scooby-Doo comic books than anyone else ever, with over two hundred issues to his name. Of late he has mostly written all-ages kids comics for DC, but back in the day he used to write Clive Barker's Hellraiser for Marvel Comics. He was also picked by Grant Morrison to write the backup strips to the New 52 Superman and Action Comics titles. And these stories by Fisch have also just been published in the Grant Morrison Superman Omnibus. Which doesn't have his name in the title.

Grant Morrison, one of the greatest storytellers of his generation, weaves the history of Clark Kent's early days in Metropolis in this Man of Steel cornerstone of the DC Universe! Collecting the entirety of Morrison's epic saga, this New 52 era Superman omnibus celebrates and explores new facets of the Superman mythos. The compelling and deliberate Superman stories in this collection showcase his quintessential character and determination in a world that doesn't know what to make of him. A milestone in The New 52, this omnibus is jam-packed with action, adventure, shocking secrets, parallel Earths, deadly encounters with the Anti-Superman Army, Brainiac, Metal-zero and so much more! Collects Action Comics #0-18 and Action Comics Annual #1

But not only is his name not in the title, when it does appear, it's in the smallest font possible. Oh and it's also misspelt.

"Sholly Finch"? Sholly not… but it's not the only mistake. One page of the Superman Grant Morrison has missed out all the speech balloons.

And here's how the same page looked in the trade paperback of the same issues.

And from the digital file of the comic book itself.

In the past, such an error might result in a recall and reprint of the same line, with someone losing their job in the process. Currently, with the collection department having their workforce and budget slashed as part of recent cuts, there is probably no one else to fire without closing the whole department down. And also, the amount of work pressure of late is making such mistakes inevitable. But that's not much comfort for those who have just dropped three figures on a big comic book.