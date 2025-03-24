Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged:

Silence Vs Joker In Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb's Batman #158: Hush 2 Spoilers

Silence Vs Joker in Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb's Batman #158: Hush 2, out tomorrow (or today in some places) Spoilers

This week sees Batman #158 by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair land as part of what Bleeding Cool has been calling Monster Week, alongside two Absolute and two Ultimate titles. And so we get the launch of their twenty year delayed separated sequel to Hush, the imaginatively titled Hush 2 or H2SH. And this time, it seems the Joker has met someone he can't just joke to death.

Indeed, he gets to talk over the Joker, not something the Clown Prince Of Crime is accustomed to.

Yeah, that's going to sting. And I don't mean the knees. Silence works for Hush, and now Hush can get to work. As a world-famous surgeon turned Machiavellian torturing psychopath. Though to be fair this is less than the Joker has done to others…

The Joker is being fridge by Hush and Silence, just to get Batman's attention… to do something not even Batman could, kill the Joker. So… who is on Hush's side? And which of the Batfamily might switch? Batman #158 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb, Batman #158 Giant-Size Edition and the Batman #159 black-and-white ashcan are published tomorrow… or tonight at special release parties.

BATMAN #158

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

THE HOTLY ANTICIPATED SEQUEL TO THE SMASH-HIT STORYLINE! Jeph Loeb! Jim Lee! An all-new epic saga begins here. Hush returns! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 03/26/2025 BATMAN #158 GIANT SIZED SPECIAL EDITION CVR A JIM LEE

(W) Jeph Loeb (A) Jim Lee, Scott Williams (CA) Jim Lee

It's the biggest sequel in comic book history—and DC looks to make it even bigger with a giant-size version of Batman #158, the first chapter of "Batman: H2SH" by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Alex Sinclair! This unique version of Batman #158 presents the amazing artwork of Lee, Williams, and Sinclair at art board size. Batman #158 Giant-Size Special Edition is a special widescreen edition of the pivotal issue, measuring at 11" x 17" and allowing readers to pore over all the stunning details of the breathtaking art, at the size that it was created. Retail: $14.99 In-Store Date: 3/26/2025 BATMAN #159 LAUNCH PARTY ASHCAN BUNDLE OF 25

(W) Jeph Loeb (A) Jim Lee, Scott Williams (CA) Jim Lee

DC offers a Batman #159 ashcan previewing April's second chapter of "Batman: H2SH," providing an exclusive, pulse-pounding 12-page sneak peek of the next can't-miss installment! In-Store Date: 03/26/2025

