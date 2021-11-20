Silver Surfer #4 Is Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today

Silver Surfer #4 is one of those books that if you do not have it, you are jealous of those that do. Maybe one of the five most iconic covers from Marvel Comics, Thor swinging at a charging Surfer, is just such a mesmerizing piece of art. John and Sal Buscema crushed this one; I imagine when this one was done, they took the rest of the day off and high-fived each other. On auction right now at Heritage Auctions is a CGC graded copy of this book, a 9.4. That is crazy rare, especially since this is a mostly black cover. Currently sitting at $2600 and ending November 20th, this is a must-own silver age Marvel book. Check it out below.

Silver Surfer Is Cool. Throw In Thor? Instant Classic

"Loki is determined to defeat his brother Thor. He looks for someone that he can use to accomplish this. He comes across the Silver Surfer and tests his abilities. Loki tricks the Surfer into thinking that Thor is Asgard's enemy. He agrees to help the Surfer escape Galactus' barrier if he helps defeat Thor. Surfer attacks Thor but soon realizes that Loki may not have been telling him the truth. When Loki realizes that the Surfer is becoming wise, he sends him back to Earth before his scheme can be revealed. Just picture this – the sensational sky-rider of the spaceways battling the mighty Thor! You'd expect it to be great, but – it's even greater!"

I just can't imagine actually owning this book. You can go here and bid on this gorgeous copy, and I will live vicariously through you. While you are there, click around and check out some of the other key books and such taking bids today and this week. There is something for everyone in this auction, or any budget, really. Make sure to check it out.