Simon Bisley Original Art For Cancelled Lobo Video Game At Auction

A bunch of Simon Bisley original painted artwork is goes under the hammer today as part of an extensive and desirable original artwork lot up for auction today from Heritage Auctions. There's tonnes of amazing stuff, including artwork, neverbeforeseen by Simon Bisley for a Lobo video game developed by Kemco USA Game, that never happened. Lobo Vs The Rat King, apparently. A beat 'em up for the Playstation 2 and XBOX. Players would have been able to use knives, chains, guns, rocket launchers, grenades, and Lobo's signature weapon, a hook and chain, or to morph into different creatures, such as a ghost, a skeleton, and a variety of mutant animals. Details are below as well as a PC Gamer Aliens cover, his Frank Frazetta Death Dealer, King Kong naughty illustration and a Deathstroke cover. Dig in and call the bank today, these will all be gone by tomorrow.

Simon Bisley Lobo vs. The Rat King Unpublished Video Game Illustration Original Art (2005). The Czarnian mercenary looks victorious after taking out some rats, but seems totally unaware of the trouble behind him. Simon Bisley is closely associated with Lobo, having redefined the character time and again, and produced this work for a Lobo video game developed by Kemco Game, that never happened. And with a scene like this, we are incredibly sad that it didn't. Acrylic on board with an edge to edge image area of 11.5" x 16". Light edge and handling wear. Signed and in Excellent condition. Currently at $5550.

Simon Bisley PC Games May 1995 Cover Aliens Original Art (Computec Media, 1995). A frightening image of a Zenomorph by Simon Bisley — a faithful representation of the original design of the lethal aliens by H. R. Giger. Created for a cover of the popular German gaming magazine. Oil on board with an image size of 8.5" x 11.75", matted and glass-front framed to 13" x 16". Signed by Bisley in the upper left image area and in Excellent condition. Currently at $6300.

Simon Bisley – Death Dealer Painting Original Art (c. 2000s). "The Death Dealer" is a well-known character to fans of Frank Frazetta's art, and also fans of Molly Hatchet (as it was used on the cover of their debut album). The Biz turns his hand to Frazetta's dark and moody warrior on this stunning piece crafted in acrylic and signed along the right side of the 11.5" x 16" image area. The piece is Plexiglas front framed to 22" x 27". In Excellent condition. Currently at $14,400.

Simon Bisley – Death Dealer Painting Original Art (c. 2000s). Two Masters of Mayhem… as Simon Bisley turns his rich talent to Frank Frazetta's most enduring character… The Death Dealer! Blood and fire fly through the air as he charges into the fray of battle frenzy atop his warhorse. Crafted in acrylic and signed "Biz" in the lower right of the 11" x 16" image area. The piece is Plexiglas front framed to 20.5" x 25.25". In Excellent condition. Currently at $6300.

Simon Bisley – King Kong Illustration Original Art (c. 2000s). Master of Mayhem artist, Simon Bisley (Biz), turns out an impressive Kong on this piece, but the sacrificial beauty on the altar pulls all the attention. Mixed media on Bristol board that has been affixed to larger illustration board with an edge to edge image area of 11.75" x 16", and overall size of 14" x 20". Signed in lower area and in Excellent condition. Currently at $870.

Simon Bisley Deathstroke #4 Cover Painting Original Art (DC, 2012). Deathstroke (Slade Wilson), the world's fiercest mercenary, is shipped off to a metahuman prison in this cover scene by fan-favorite artist, Simon Bisley. Look for art featuring Slade to continue to grow in demand as the character continues to expand into the DCU animated movies. Oil on illustration board with an edge-to-edge image area of 15" x 23.5". Signed "Biz" in the lower left. Edge and corner wear, with soft surface scuffs and scratches. The art is in Excellent condition. Currently at $552.